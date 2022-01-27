Ogun commissioner urges ex-students to support alma maters

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu has stressed the need for alumni associations of various schools to support government in improving education across all levels in the country.

He gave this advice at the 50th anniversary celebration of enrolment of the 1972 set of Ijebu Ode Grammar School, Ogun State, known as (JOGS 72 Club) and the inauguration of some projects donated by the set.

The commissioner, who is also an alumnus of the school, said such support would be in form of collaboration with the government to boost the development of their various alma maters and the education sector generally.

While lauding the set particularly for not only donating a solar inverter, desks and chairs, and renovating the toilet facility, but also involving in the ongoing ICT centre project, Professor Arigbabu said the set was truly passionate in ensuring that Ijebu Ode Grammar School remained a force to retain within Ogun State schools and in Nigeria as a whole.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

In his speech, the president of the set, Mr Bolaji Onabolu, asked the intended users of all the donated items and facilities to make good use of them.

He said doing so and properly maintaining them would encourage the set to do more for the school.

Mr Onabolu in a statement made available by the association, however, urged the students to be more dedicated to their studies and also be law abiding, saying those are the virtues that would help them to excel in their endeavours.

He also said the set gave some cash awards to 16 students, out of which 10 are indigent and the rest are for their academic excellence.