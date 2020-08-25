Ogun Civil Defence boss requests for operational vehicles, building as armoury from LG chairman

The Ogun State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Hammed Abodunrin, has requested for operational vehicles, imprest and building to serve as armoury for the command from the Ijebu Ode Local Government.

Mr Abodunrin made the request on Monday when he paid a courtesy call to the Chairman, Transition Committee of Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Mr Olugbenga Olugbile, at the council’s headquarters, Itoro, according to a statement signed by Tope Oyekan, Director of Information, Education and Sports.

According to the civil defence boss in the state, who is on a statewide visit to divisional commands of the corps, the assistance of the local government on the provision of imprest, operational vehicles and a building that will serve as an armoury is imperative in order to improve security in the local government.

He said the corps is doing its best towards making sure that people can sleep with their two eyes closed, assuring the council boss of the corps continuous support.

Speaking during the visit, Olugbile commended the NSCDC for its efforts in maintaining peace and orderliness during the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He thanked the officers and men of the Corps, for their efforts at maintaining peace and orderliness, ensuring compliance with the government laid-down protocols, and providing security support in the distribution of palliatives during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The local government and the Civil Defence Corps are both closer to the grass rootS, thereby maintaining peace therein,” the Chairman said.