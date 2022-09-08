Ogun Cargo Airport to be unveiled at ChinetAviaCargo 2022

Ogun Cargo Airport described as the fastest built cargo airport in Nigeria will be at the 2022 ChinetAviacargo Conference holding between September 7 and 8, to unveil the opportunities available to stakeholders.

The presence of the Ogun Cargo airport team at the 2022 will be its second appearance following its participation at the 2021 conference.

At Chinet 2021 the Commissioner of Finance for Ogun State, MrDapoOkubadejo had promoted the airport as a great option for investors, promising that the airport will be built before the end of 2022.

According to the organisers of Chinet 2022, the promise had been fulfilled as the state returns to engage aviation professionals in order to exploit the inherent opportunities in the industry.

As Cargo is the fastest growing sector of the aviation industry with the airport promises to tap into this huge market, other state cargo airports are therefore expected to join in the day 2 discussion at the 2022 edition of the event.

The future of cargo airports and their viability will be the focus of day 2 at the Chinet 2022 event where captains of industries in aviation, logistics, exports, transport and government agencies in export related field are expected to be present.

Equally, to be placed on the front burner at the event is the role of Cargo Airports, Insurance and Finance in the development of a National Aviacargo Export Master Plan for Nigeria with Captain John Okakpu, an export guru and the driver of many agroexport projects in Nigeria heading the discussions on the viability of these airports and their utilisation for agro-exports.





13 Federal airports have been designated as Cargo Airports and five have recently been listed for concessioning with about 10 state owned cargo airports are also coming on stream therefore, according to the organisers, the need to harmonise and utilise these assets to grow agroexports will be the topic of discussions.