Ogun begins registration of 20,000 vulnerable for free healthcare

The Ogun State Government has commenced the registration of 20,000 vulnerable individuals, in line with the National Health Act of 2014 that established Basic Health Provision Fund for children below age 5, pregnant women and people above 65 years of age.

This was stated by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, while monitoring the exercise at the Primary Health Care Center, in Iperu-Remo, on Monday

Coker noted that the exercise which would be carried out in all the 20 Local Government Areas of the state would afford those who cannot pay for services to access health services.

She said the treatment for the first set of the vulnerable would begin almost immediately.

The Commissioner said that the basic package under the fund include antenatal care for the pregnant women, as well as postnatal care up to six weeks

She pointed out that overall treatment would be given to children up to the age of 5, while the vulnerable would have access to treatment for headache, common malaria, blood pressure, diabetes, tuberculosis and other basic medical conditions.

Coker said that any treatment that is not available at the nearest Primary Health Center would be referred to the General Hospital for further management.

The Commissioner also noted that the move would be followed by the official launch of Ogun State Health Insurance which would involve the contribution from both formal and informal sector.

“We are registering 1,000 persons per local government across the state while services would begin almost immediately in the next 60 days.

“The basic package under the Basic Health Provision Fund include antenatal care for pregnant women as well as postnatal care up to six weeks. We will give overall treatment to children up to the age of 5 while the vulnerable would have access to treatment for headache, common malaria, blood pressure, diabetes, tuberculosis and other basic medical conditions,” Coker said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ogun begins registration of 20,000 vulnerable for free healthcare