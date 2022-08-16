Ogun bags FG’s immunization performance award as best performing state in S’West

Ogun State has been awarded the best-performing Southwestern state in the Routine Immunization and COVID-19 Vaccination by the federal government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, in a letter, addressed to Governor Dapo Abiodun dated 15th of August, 2022, acknowledged the administration for “commitment and support towards improving the performance of Routine Immunization and other PH services in Ogun State and Nigeria in general.

“This is to inform Your Excellency that as part of the activities to mark 2022 African Vaccination Week (AVW) and the third year anniversary of Wild Polio Virus (WV) eradication in Nigeria, the Federal Government through NPHCDA will be recognising and rewarding Best Performing States in Routine Immunization and COVID-19 Vaccination. The theme for the 2022 AVW is “Long Life for All, Vaccinate for Healthy Living.

“I am glad to inform Your Excellency that Ogun State emerged the Best Performing State in COVID 19 Vaccination in the South-West Zone.

“Congratulations Your Excellency. The State will receive the Immunization Performance Recognition Award during the celebration of 2022 African Vaccination Week and Commemoration of the Three Years Post WV Free Certification.

“This is therefore to humbly invite Your Excellency to receive the Immunization Performance

Recognition Award for Ogun State at the Award Ceremony”.