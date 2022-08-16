Ogun bags FG’s immunization performance award as best performing state in S’West

Latest News
By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
Ogun immunization performance state,Abiodun secures re-election ticket , Ogun youths write APC , 2023: NANS, NAOSS threaten legal action against group calling for Abiodun's disqualification, Ogun IRS generates over N11bn in three months, Ijebu-Igbo agog, Use Akala's death to unite, Ogun Muslim Council , commitment to defend citizens’ rights, Students hail Ogun govt, Abiodun meets contractor, Abiodun releases N2bn to pay deductions, Ogun ranks 4th in revenue generation with N74bn in nine months, Ogun launches digitalised case management, Rehabilitation of roads: FG owes Ogun over N300bn, says Abiodun, Confer traditional titles on people with integrity, dignity, Abiodun urges traditional rulers, Ogun can generate N21bn revenue in six years from informal sector, Ogun records 90% IGR, Ogun govt resumes COVID-19, Reconstruction work on Ilaro, Ogun, Ogun urges potential investors , Abiodun commissions 2.1km, Despite COVID-19 pandemic, Dapo Abiodun at 61, Adeyemi urges Ogun, Abiodun inaugurates 4.92km roads, ..Democracy Day: Abiodun approves committal of six convicts to life imprisonment, frees 40 inmates
Dapo Abiodun
Ogun State has been awarded the best-performing Southwestern state in the Routine Immunization and COVID-19 Vaccination by the federal government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).
The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, in a letter, addressed to Governor Dapo Abiodun dated 15th of August, 2022, acknowledged the administration for “commitment and support towards improving the performance of Routine Immunization and other PH services in Ogun State and Nigeria in general.
“This is to inform Your Excellency that as part of the activities to mark 2022 African Vaccination Week (AVW) and the third year anniversary of Wild Polio Virus (WV) eradication in Nigeria, the Federal Government through NPHCDA will be recognising and rewarding Best Performing States in Routine Immunization and COVID-19 Vaccination. The theme for the 2022 AVW is “Long Life for All, Vaccinate for Healthy Living.
“I am glad to inform Your Excellency that Ogun State emerged the Best Performing State in COVID 19 Vaccination in the South-West Zone.
“Congratulations Your Excellency. The State will receive the Immunization Performance Recognition Award during the celebration of 2022 African Vaccination Week and Commemoration of the Three Years Post WV Free Certification.
“This is therefore to humbly invite Your Excellency to receive the Immunization Performance
Recognition Award for Ogun State at the Award Ceremony”.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

You might also like
Latest News

ASUU strike: Group carpets Umahi, says his remarks explain poor state of education in…

Latest News

Paris Club refund issue was inherited by Buhari’s administration, to be resolved soon…

Latest News

Nigerian Film Corporation to partner CBAAC on FESTAC ’77 @ 45

Latest News

Reps seek improved funding for healthcare infrastructure

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More