Ogun Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill, prescribes three years jail term for offenders

Ogun State House of Assembly has passed the bill on the ban of open-grazing in the state, Animal Grazing Regulation and Cattle Ranch Establishment Law, 2020 into law.

The passage of the bill titled “HB No. 045/OG/2021- A Law to Regulate Animal Grazing, Establishment of Cattles Ranches in Designated Grazing Areas of Ogun State and for other matters incidental thereto and connected therewith,” is believed to be part of efforts to address the incessant clashes between herders and famers in the state.

The bill recommends a jail term of not less than three years without the option of fine for anyone who rears, herds or grazes any livestock in any part of the state except within the permitted ranches or anyone who rears cattle or livestock outside the permitted ranches after the commencement of the law.

The bill also recommends that the herds of cattle or livestock under his/her control will be forfeited to the state government.

The bill was passed after the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Agriculture by the sponsor, Ganiyu Oyedeji on Thursday.

The Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo directed that the clean copy of the bill be transmitted to Governor Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

