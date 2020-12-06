Ogun APC felicitates Abiru, thanks voters

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State Chapter, has congratulated the Lagos East Senator-elect, Tokunbo Abiru, on his resounding success at the just concluded bye-election.
In a statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta and signed by the Publicity Secretary of the Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party described Abiru’s victory at the polls as “a reaffirmation of the popularity of the party, the quality of our candidate and a reconfirmation that Lagos East, and indeed, Lagos State, remains a stronghold of the progressives.
“On behalf of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, we wish to congratulate our National Leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Governor of  Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu, our Senator-elect, Tokunbo Abiru, leaders and members of our great party in Lagos East Senatorial District in particular and Lagos State in general for this clean and clear victory,” the statement said.
“This victory is not only heart-warming but also reassuring as the party looks forward to future elections in South-West Nigeria. We must not fail to thank the voters in Lagos East Senatorial District, who responded to our call and trooped out in large numbers to elect our candidate,” Oladunjoye added.

While expressing confidence in the ability of the Senator-elect to deliver on his campaign promises, the Ogun APC urged him to “continue with people-oriented representation, a legacy which our late son, Senator Adebayo Osinowo, laid the foundation,” the statement concluded.

