A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Engr. Gbenga Akinwande, has charged members of the Southern Governors Forum to see to the implementation of local government autonomy in the country.

Akinwande stated this in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday where he tasked the newly-elected chairman of the forum, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and his deputy, Professor Charles Soludo of Anambra State to mobilise other state governors to ensure that the LG autonomy currently before the Supreme Court now becomes a reality.

He called on the duo to be bridge-builders on the struggle for local government autonomy and seek an amicable resolution even before the eventual ruling of the Supreme Court on the issue.

“Thus, I have no doubt both Governors will see their emergence as the new leaders of southern Nigerians as a call to national duty and make sacrifice for the greater prosperity of Nigeria,” Akinwande said.

He specifically congratulated Governor Abiodun on his emergence as the forum chairman, noting that such development is a testimony of his character as a bridge-builder and outstanding leadership qualities in the last five years in Ogun State.

“His unwavering efforts have consistently inspired confidence and admiration among his colleagues, which was responsible for his unanimous choice for this exalted position,” he added.

