Honourables Isiaq Abiodun Akinlade and Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, have disowned claims of unanimous agreement on the emergence of Senator Solomon Adeola as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State for the 2027 governorship election.

The two members of the House of Representatives from the Gateway State, in a statement jointly signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday, clarified that they were not part of any meeting where governorship aspirants collectively agreed on the emergence of Adeola.

The lawmakers, representing Yewa South/Ipokia and Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituencies respectively, made the clarification to address Governor Dapo Abiodun’s account about the process that produced Adeola as the party’s preferred candidate.

They claimed that the clarification became imperative as a result of calls from their supporters seeking to understand the Governor’s account that all the aspirants had “effortlessly” agreed to the decision that culminated in Adeola’s emergence.

The duo revealed that they participated in only one meeting with Governor Abiodun concerning the 2027 governorship aspiration throughout the process, which took place on April 13, the same day Adeola was publicly announced as the party’s preferred candidate.

The lawmakers explained that the meeting, held at the Governor’s Office, was convened by the Governor following an invitation from the then Chief of Staff, Dr Toyin Taiwo, and that those in attendance were the State APC Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, and the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi.

The lawmakers said the Governor informed them that the party leadership, including its national leadership, had settled for Senator Adeola as its preferred governorship candidate and appealed for their support in the interest of the party.

They further disclosed that they requested a 24 to 48-hour postponement of the announcement to enable them to prepare their supporters for the development, but the request was declined.

The meeting, according to them, lasted barely 30 minutes before they proceeded to the party stakeholders’ meeting where Adeola was announced as the consensus candidate.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the undersigned were neither aware of nor part of any meeting at which the aspirants collectively considered or established assessment criteria and, on that basis, arrived at a decision that was described as effortless and unanimous,” they stated.

While insisting on an accurate account of their involvement, Akinlade and Isiaka expressed respect for Governor Abiodun and the party leadership, stressing that they had accepted the outcome of the process and remained committed to the success of the APC and Adeola’s candidacy in the 2027 election.

They also wished the Governor, the party leadership, Adeola and other APC candidates success in the forthcoming elections.