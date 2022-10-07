Ogun 2023: Otegbeye gets traditional ruler’s nod

The Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, has drum up support for the gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress, (ADC) in Ogun State, Biyi Otegbeye.



Otegbeye who hails from Ilaro was at the palace of Oba Olugbenle to seek the traditional ruler’s blessings towards his ambition. Olugbenle told his visitor that no man could become anything except by the will of almighty God.

“I have heard many things being said about me in respect to Ogun-West senatorial district and this agenda.

“I do not fight anyone, I am a man of peace who allows God to fight my battle. Any king or chief who does not have the temperament to stomach the antics of schemers is yet to become a real king.

“I am happy to receive you and I pray all sections of Ogun State support your ambition. You are a man of God who loves prayer, anytime you pray just ask God to make your governorship ambition become a reality like he had made Olugbenle successful in his bid to become a King. I pray this prayer is answered”, Olugbenle noted.

The traditional ruler who accused Otegbeye of evading the traditional title he planned to give the gubernatorial Candidate said he would continue to call him Okanlomo.

“I informed you of the plan to honour you with a traditional title, you said you are a Christian. I told you I am also a pastor, you promised to revert but till today no response from you. I will continue to call you Okanlomo because you are a worthy son of Ilaro. No one can prevent what has been ordained for you by God” Olugbenle added.

Speaking during the occasion, Otegbeye thanked the traditional ruler for the warm reception.





He said:“I have come to pay homage and inform you, that I would not embark on this journey without seeking your blessings and support. I appreciate you and my respect for you is profound and that is why this palace is the first place I am visiting before going anywhere. Your importance in this journey cannot be overemphasised.

“I am proud to be the consensus candidate of Yewa-Awori and this is unprecedented. In 2011, our uncle late Gen. Adetunji Olurin contested against my brother Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI). Same thing happened in 2015 when GNI was on the ballot against our uncle, Sen. Kamal Akin Odunsi.

The result of the 2019 gubernatorial election was not different because GNI and Hon. Adekunle Akinlade were both on the ballot from the same Senatorial district.

“The reason we have not been able to get it has been due to multiple candidates presented by us. Being the only gubernatorial Candidate from Ogun West and with the support of all and sundry, no doubt the journey will be easier.

“I am in my father’s house and that is something any son of Ilaro should be proud of. I intend to run a robust campaign that everyone will be proud of because I have been prepared to succeed in this journey”, Otegbeye said.

Speaking after the event, Otegbeye said he was happy with the support and prayers of the monarch and that he wouldn’t take them for granted.

Otegbeye was welcomed into Ilaro with a mammoth crowd that received him at the outskirts of Ilaro.

Those who accompanied him to the palace include Senator Iyabo Anisulowo, Rt. Hon. Muyiwa Oladipo, former Speaker of Ogun House of Assembly; Chief Suraju Olusesi, former Chairman of Civil Service Commission, Chief Kunle Elegbede former Commissioner for Information and Chief Yemi Akintomide. Others are Hon. Tunde Sanusi, Dr. Dele Ogunsiji, Chief Banji Ogunbiyi, Alh. Ademola Fadairo, Ogbeni Lanre Banjo, Hon. Bayo Adeyemi, Bolaji Adeniji and Raheem Ajayi.