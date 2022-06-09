Ogudu Muslim Community Praying Ground landlords seek court protection over land invasion

The Lagos State High Court has fixed June 13, 2022 for hearing in a matter filed by the aggrieved Landlords at Ogudu Muslim Community Praying Ground, Oworonsoki/Ibadan Expressway, Ogudu area of the state over forceful encroachment on their land by a suspected land grabber despite having obtained Certificate of Occupancy (Cof O) and Deed of assignments as required by law.

The landlords had filed a suit before the court against a man identified as Mr. Ajibola Bisiriyu and his cohorts, who they alleged had continually invaded their lands, leading to their request for a restraining order against him and his cronies from illegally possessing their lands.

In a separate suit delineated ID/1722LMW/2022 and ID/1724LMW/2022 filed before Justice Gbadebo Oshoala and ID/1726LMW/2022 filed before Justice A.M Lawal, at the Ikeja Division of the State High Court, the aggrieved landlords are praying the court for a declaration that by virtue of their Certificate of Occupancy and Deed of Assignment they are rightful owner of the land.

Claimants in the suit are Prince Wale Alaba Oyekoya, Mrs Pauline Wandoo NSA, and Ms Oreoluwa Edowaye Obasuyi.





The claimants in their originating summons dated April 6, 2022 prayed the court for a declaration that Ajibola Bisiriyu and his thugs are in trespass of their parcels of land.

They also asked for an order of the court directing Ajibola Bisiriyu to reconstruct or re-erect the perimeter fence around the parcel of lands which was maliciously destroyed by thugs.

The aggrieved landlords said if the court find it fit to grant their request, they shall be asking for a N200m damages against Ajibola Bisiriyu being the cost of the tons of iron rods, sand and Granite carted away by thugs as well as cost of re-constructing the perimeter fence destroyed by the defendants at their invasion in April 2021 and in March, 2022.

They further asked for another N100m for the psychological torture they were subjected to as well as the trauma the invasion cost them.

Ajibola Bisiriyu was said to have invaded the land sometime in April, last year, with a police team assigned to Lagos State Taskforce and thugs on the authority that the state government allocated the land to him for estate development.

According to the affidavit in support deposed to by the aggrieved landlords, they said in the course of the invasion, they destroyed their perimeter fence and carted away tons of iron rods, sand, granite and are now using it for the ongoing construction on the land, after demolishing existing uncompleted buildings on their land.

In seeking redress, the aggrieved landlords approached Lagos State Special Task Force on Land Grabber unit of the Ministry of Justice and wrote a petition to the Zone 2 Command of the Nigeria Police.

All efforts by the two authorities to make Ajibola Bisiriyu appear before them to substantiate his claims proved abortive as Bisiriyu dishonoured their invites while carrying out construction on the disputed land, leading to the filing of the suit.