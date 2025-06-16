Ogoni: Tinubu urged to enforce original East-West road design

Member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in Rivers, Hon. Dumnamene Deekor on Monday tasked President Bola Tinubu on the need to adhere strictly to the original design of the East-West Road, especially the sections passing through Ogoniland.

Hon. Deekor who gave the charge during a media chat with Parliamentary Correspondents in Abuja, commended the President for giving the long-abandoned road priority attention and for fast-tracking the reconstruction.

He, however, raised concerns that key structural features of the original road design—particularly three major flyovers—may have been excluded by the Ministry of Works, a development he fears could worsen traffic congestion and defeat the purpose of the project.

He maintained that: “the East-West Road is not just any road. It’s a strategic economic corridor that runs through the heart of Ogoniland and links to major hubs like the Ocean Terminal, Free Trade Zone, Notore Fertilizer Company, and hundreds of other businesses,” he said.

Hon. Deekor emphasized that the road which connects seven local government areas of Rivers State and extends to Akwa Ibom and Cross River, remains one of Nigeria’s busiest haulage routes after the Apapa axis in Lagos.

While acknowledging that piling had already been completed at critical intersections—such as Onne Trailer Park, Refinery Junction, and Agbajo Junction (Eleme)—where flyovers were originally planned, he warned that omitting these structures would lead to severe gridlock and economic losses.

“It is baffling that a 15km stretch of such strategic importance is being segmented without full adherence to the original design. If the ministry proceeds with these alterations, Mr. President’s well-intended directive will be defeated,” he said.

The Rivers lawmakers who frowned at the recent remarks made by the Minister of Works, David Umahi dismissing concerns raised by Ogoni stakeholders as ‘faceless’, said: “I’m here with a face, and I speak on behalf of my people.

“You cannot claim a road is completed and then return days later to lay asphalt. The facts speak for themselves.”

In addition to infrastructure concerns, the lawmaker commended President Tinubu for posthumously honouring Ogoni environmental activists, including Ken Saro-Wiwa and Ledum Mitee, during the June 12 Democracy Day celebrations.

He further hailed the President for signing the bill establishing the Federal University of Environment, describing it as a “catalyst for development in Ogoni and the Niger Delta.”

Hon. Deekor appealed for the recognition of other Ogoni martyrs, such as the “Ogoni Four,” to deepen reconciliation and promote lasting peace in the region.

“If these remaining injustices are addressed, I strongly believe that the era of unrest in Ogoniland will become history,” he noted.

