Ogoni clean-up: HYPREP boss says 21 remediation contractors to hand over sites by December

The Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Dr Marvin Dekil, has disclosed that all 21 contractors in the Phase 1, Batch 1 of the remediation project will have completed work and formally handover the sites by December 2020.

Briefing journalists in his office on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the submission of the UNEP Report on Ogoniland, Dr Dekil reeled out the achievements of the project since the commencement of remediation work in January 2020.

In a statement signed by Isa Wasa, HYPREP’s Head Communication & Community Engagements, Dekil noted that five contractors have completed works in Eleme, Gokana and Tai LGAs.

The HYPREP boss named the lots completed in Eleme as lot 2 Obolo ,Ebubu and 8, Nkeleoken, Alode. In Tai, the lots are 17, Bara AkporBotem and 18, Korokoro Well 9. While in Gokana lot 10, Deebon Bodo/Mogho has also been completed. He further disclosed that another 36 lots were awarded to contractors who have commenced mobilization to sites.

Dekil stated that the completed sites will be subjected to further verification to confirm that they have been fully remediated. In his words, samples from the remediated sites will be sent to local and international laboratories and then certified by NOSDRA. He further stated that monitoring wells have been constructed on the remediated sites to look out for further contamination.

On water, the Project Coordinator explained that within the last one year, the project has advanced significantly in its bid to provide potable water that is sustainable as well meet WHO standard to communities.

This, he said is being done in partnership with the Rivers State Government through the Ministry of Water Resources, the Four LGAs in Ogoniland and the communities.

According to him, the bid opening for the selection of six water contractors on July 14, 2020 was a major milestone towards the provision of potable water to most communities in Ogoniland.

He added that although the UNEP Report recommends provision of potable water for only a few impacted communities, HYPREP is reaching more communities with the rehabilitation of moribund water facilities of the State government, noting that the project has carried out a survey of water reticulating distances in the four LGAs for the supply of potable water in the communities.

Dr Dekil revealed that six existing water schemes will be rehabilitated across the four LGAs and are expected to supply about 10,950,000 litres of water per day to the communities, adding that upon completion, the facilities would be handed over to the Rivers State Government to run and maintain to serve Ogoni people.

