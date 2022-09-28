Ogoja monarchs warn police in Calabar over imposition of clan head

Over 100 monarchs and villagers from Ebanimbim community in Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River State have approached the police headquarters, Calabar, warning against the imposition of one Ntol Ajock as the clan head.

The act, they claimed, had led to a crisis and the eventual invitation of one of the monarchs, Ntol Sunny Ajock by the police.

An eyewitness Jonathan Ugbal, reported that the police in Calabar had invited Chief (Ntol) Sunny Ajock (the Ebanimbim clan head) to Calabar, over a petition by a former Commissioner of Police, Joseph Agaji, who happens to be a native of Egbung, Ebanimbim community, kicking against the selection and coronation of Ntol Ajock as the clan head which had led to a crisis in the area.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, the chairman, Bakor Traditional Rulers Council and Paramount Ruler-elect of Ogoja, Chief (Ntol) Atol Julius Ayate, rejected the act of imposition of a clan head, saying that they (the council of chiefs), had consulted the oracles and that imposition would never work and is not acceptable.

“After having consulted the oracles, performing the sacrifices as it was demanded by the customary tradition of Bakor, they came up with a particular (Ntol Ajock). It has never happened.

“It is not in our history that someone will just install anybody for the people as against whom the person the people wanted as their traditional leader. There have been incessant arrests of people from the community resulting in one thing or the other. There is crisis everywhere, breach of peace, law and order. It is not to the taste of anybody. It is a serious challenge,” the monarch said.

Also speaking, the woman leader of the community, Mrs. Roseline Aleka, who broke down in tears, explained that she was arrested alongside the clan head.

She said they were tired of the continuous arrests and police invitations and called on the retired CP Agaji, to embrace dialogue to foster peace.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE