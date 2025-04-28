Ogochukwu Elumeze: The 223rd Certified Global Tech Hero

The Connected Awards has immortalized Ogochukwu Elumeze as the 223rd Certified Global Tech Hero, a recognition reserved for trailblazers shaping the future of technology through impact, expertise, and unwavering commitment.

With years of experience, Ogochukwu has established himself as a force in full-stack software development, crafting scalable and efficient solutions that power businesses and enhance customer experiences. From telecommunications to insurance, commerce, and artificial intelligence, his contributions have spanned multiple industries, solidifying his reputation as an innovator in the global tech ecosystem.

Currently a Software Engineer at Asurion, one of the world’s leading providers of device protection and support services, Ogochukwu is an integral member of the replacement portal team, responsible for streamlining the process of replacing customer devices. His work has significantly enhanced efficiency, usability, and accessibility, reinforcing Asurion’s mission to deliver seamless customer experiences.

Prior to his role at Asurion, Ogochukwu was a key player in eBay’s engineering unit, where he worked on high-impact internal applications that facilitated operational support, employee verification, and enhanced buyer experiences. Notably, during the work-from-home transition triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, his innovative solutions ensured the smooth functioning of eBay’s technology support operations, setting new standards for digital workplace efficiency.

At Verizon, Ogochukwu helped develop the company’s first AI-powered customer service agent, a breakthrough in automated customer engagement. By leveraging machine learning and natural language processing, his team improved Verizon’s customer retention by 67% and enhanced its AI’s Natural Language Understanding (NLU) efficiency by 85%. His work on AI-powered chatbots and automated support systems revolutionized Verizon’s approach to customer service.

His contributions extend to the Smithsonian Institution, where he was part of the team that built the digital application for the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC). This mobile application provided users, both on-site and virtual, an immersive digital experience to explore the museum’s galleries and exhibitions, breaking barriers of accessibility and inclusivity.

Ogochukwu’s technical expertise spans an impressive range of technologies and frameworks, including JavaScript (React, Angular, Node.js, GraphQL), Java (Spring Boot), PHP (Laravel, WordPress), cloud computing (AWS, Azure), and database management (MySQL, MongoDB, DynamoDB). His proficiency in both frontend and backend development enables him to architect robust, scalable, and high-performing applications that drive business transformation.

Beyond his corporate contributions, Ogochukwu has played a pivotal role as a technical advisor for technology investment firms, offering strategic insights into software development for industries such as food intelligence and nutrition technology. His advisory role in building data-driven applications for nutrition tracking and grocery automation showcases his passion for using technology to solve real-world challenges.

Ogochukwu holds a Master’s in Software Engineering from Stratford University, Virginia, and a Bachelor’s in Management Information Systems from Covenant University, Nigeria. His academic background, combined with his extensive industry experience, has shaped him into a leader who not only builds cutting-edge technology but also mentors, inspires, and contributes to the growth of the global tech community.

In the words of Qazeem Oladejo, founder of The Connected Awards, “Ogochukwu Elumeze is someone whose work transcends code, whose innovations redefine industries, and whose passion for technology leaves a lasting impact on the world.”

With this recognition, Ogochukwu Elumeze joins the distinguished group of technology pioneers whose names will forever be enshrined in The Connected Awards’ Hall of Fame. His legacy continues to grow, inspiring the next generation of innovators, engineers, and digital architects shaping the future of technology.