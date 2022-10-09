Oghenekaro Itene takes centre stage at HBO Max

Nigerian born-American actress, Oghenekaro Itene, was the cynosure of all eyes at the red carpet of the popular HBO Max event at the United Kingdom, with her stunning looks.

Itene was seen having tête-à-tête with her fellow Nigerian-born Hollywood actress, Folake Olowofoyeku of Bob Hearts Abishola. The discussion was so intense as they were seen laughing and gisting.

The actress also, on her Instagram page has shown how she was passionate to work alongside many of the top American actors in Hollywood. She could not hide her excitement, as she tweeted: “Just be intentional on your dreams and your passion and God Almighty will always make sure that your wishes come true. I saw myself years ago, with Top American actors, today that dream has come true.”

Itene, who has shed so much weight, steppedon the red carpet with a beautiful outfit and a gorgeous look. Obviously, she is enjoying the best time of her life in America Hollywood space.

The Warri-born actress has modeled for many American products and brands such as Technics, Cozy Earth, PowerXL, Verb Energy, Flat Tummy Co, Michael Todd Beauty, Manna Hydration, Comrad Socks and so much more. She has also featured in Hollywood films such as Chase, a TV series to be released soon – The Sanctuary, and many others in development.

