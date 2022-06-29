Oghara residents decry illegal parking of trucks on highway

residents of Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, have called on the state government and relevant authorities to proffer a lasting solution to the illegal parking of trucks on the Sapele-Benin highway, Oghara.

The residents, who lamented over the manner in which trucks were being parked on both sides of the highway, said if necessary action was not taken, it could lead to disasters.

One of the commercial drivers, who did not want his name in print, told the Nigerian Tribune that he was always on the road on a daily basis and the illegal parking of trucks on the major road had been a challenge to those plying the route.

The driver said most times, drivers found it difficult to access the road, stating that trucks are parked on both sides occupying almost all parts of the road.

He noted that when the trucks’ drivers were told to remove their trucks to create space, the truck drivers would say they were entitled to park anywhere, as they have paid for the said space.

The commercial driver pleaded with the state government and the council chairman to wade into the issue, noting that if the situation was not properly handled, it could cause a disaster.

Meanwhile, Nshiagu College, Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, has vandalised while the Alumaco windows fixed at teachers’ offices had been carted away.

The principal of the school, Mr Stephen Efienemokwu, told newsmen that the teachers came to the school in the morning and noticed that all windows had been carted away by unknown people.

