Ogechi releases new single, boasts to take over Nigerian entertainment

The Lagos-raised songwriter, Ogechi Igboanugo, popularly known as O9echi has expressed readiness to change the Nigerian music scene.

Ogechi, who is the Owner of O-Nine Music, said he would do this with his high-grade Afropop-spiced rap rhythm.

According to him, His professionalism and passion for music have showcased him to veterans of the art with a lot of hit songs to his name.

His hit single PICCOLO has over 1.1 million views/streams.

Speaking on his motivational strands, the artiste said he is fixed on consistently servicing his fans with nutritious sounds.

According to him, the motivation propelled him towards releasing a song titled EE SURE FOR

ME after the COVID-19 pandemic which took a tough kick on the creative industry.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Gunmen Abduct Four Ibadan-Bound Travellers In Ekiti

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted four travellers in Irele-Ekiti, Ajoni Local Council Development Area(LCDA) of Ekiti State…

Only Few Cities In Nigeria Have Plans —NITP President

Olutoyin Ayinde is the President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP). In this interview with DAYO AYEYEMI, the number one town planner in Nigeria…

2023 Census: Population Commission Unveils Recruitment Portal

The National Population Commission (NPC), has officially launched its e-recruitment portal to recruit ad-hoc staff for the 2023 census…

Miyetti Allah Lists Conditions For Peace In Troubled Communities





The leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani Socio-cultural Association, on Monday listed conditions and measures that government and communities must take to restore lasting peace, unity and tolerance…

“If You Check Your Breasts Every Month, You Don’t Have To Die Of Breast Cancer” ― Prof. Ogu

Professor Rosemary Ogu, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, has declared that with a monthly check on the breasts, no one can die of cancer…

EDITORIAL: Of Politicians And Violence

IT is campaign season once again and as we feared, politicians have already started their orgy of violence even with the 2023 elections still some three months away. Indeed, disturbed by the increasing incidents of violence at campaign rallies…