Ogbulafor was a true patriot, Ortom says

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commiserated with his Abia state counterpart, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu over the death of the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Vincent Ogbulafor.

The governor in a condolence message issued by his, Media Aide, Nathaniel Ikyur stated that the contributions of Ogbulafor to the growth of the PDP, especially when he served as national secretary, national chairman and until his death, a prominent member of the PDP board of trustees (BOT).

Ortom lamented the demise of Ogbulafor at this time when his wealth of experience in party administration would have been handy to resolve intractable crises within the party.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He pointed out that Ogbulafor was a true party man who was fair and firm to all.

“In Ogbulafor, the PDP and the political class have lost a colourful and fine gentleman. We’ll miss his deep political craftsmanship.”

Governor Ortom recalled his days in the National Executive Council, NEC of the PDP under late Chief Ogbulafor as national chairman, saying, “when I was the national auditor of the party under him, Ogbulafor exemplified humility and dedication to duty with the way he led the PDP. He was such a leader per excellence.”





He was however consoled that Ogbulafor left a record of excellent services to the party, the nation and humanity at large.

The governor prayed that God in His infinite mercies, grant the deceased eternal rest and the immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.