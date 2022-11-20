Ogbomoso Valiant Club to honour Oladeji-Johnbrown with distinguished service award

In appreciation of his contributions to the development of Ogbomoso, Oyo State and Nigeria in general, Ogbomoso Valiant Club, is set to honour the President of Ogbomoso Recreation Club, Dr Akin Oladeji-Johnbrown, with Distinguished Service Award.

According to a letter addressed to Oladeji-John Brown, the presentation of the award is scheduled to hold during the 8th anniversary of the Ogbomoso Valiant Club billed for Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Ogbomoso.

The letter signed by the Secretary of Ogbomso Valiant Club, Brigadier-General A.D Gbadebo, reads: “I am most delighted to inform you of your nomination for the Distinguished Service Award. This is in recognition of your meritorious service to Ogbomoso, Oyo State and Nigeria.

“Accordingly, you are please invited to attend the Luncheon scheduled for 26 November 2022 by 2 pm as a Special Guest and for the formal presentation of the award.”

Recall that last September, Ogbomoso Sons and Daughters in North America (OSDNA), also recognised Oladeji-Johnbrown’s service to humanity with an award presentation held in the United States of America.

The Ogbomoso Valiant Club (OVC) was founded in 2014 by serving and retired officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies who are indigenes of Ogbomoso.

The club has its core objectives as the advancement of the development of Ogbomoso, supporting the aspirations of its indigenes and promoting a healthy interpersonal relationships among members and their families.

The 8th anniversary of the Ogbomoso Valiant Club will feature the traditional interventions of bursary awards to students and pupils across the three tiers of education as well as interventions to some orphanages.

