Ogbomoso residents get relief materials after rainstorm

In a bid to bring succour to residents whose buildings and property were destroyed by rainstorm across Surulere/Ogo-Oluwa Federal Constituency in Ogbomoso zone of Oyo State, the lawmaker representing the constituency at the House of Representatives, Olusegun Odebunmi, has, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), facilitated relief materials to the affected residents.

The rains had rendered some families homeless in Gambari, Iresaapa, Moomi 1, Moomi, Iresaadu, Iware, Odo Oba, among others. Nigerian Tribune gathered that some buildings were completely destroyed while the roofs of some were blown off. Following the destruction caused by the storms, there have been concerted efforts from different quarters of government to assist the affected people. Nigerian Tribune gathered that the items distributed to the victims included bags of cement, bundles of roofing sheets, mattresses, bags of nails, foodstuffs, among others.

Speaking with newsmen in Iresaadu, the headquarters of Surulere Local Government Area of the state, which was the venue of the distribution exercise, Odebunmi lauded the Federal Government for making the relief materials available to his constituents.

He said, “We are gathered here in Iresaadu today to distribute these relief materials as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, through NEMA, to the affected people in my constituency.

“I must commend the Federal Government for these relief materials. I also laud the National Assembly for approving the budget for NEMA. I thank the director-general of NEMA, Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd), and his management team for doing the needful. The NEMA boss did not waste time even though he just assumed office when some of these disasters occurred. He did the needful immediately. Further, I appreciate the role played by zonal office of NEMA in the South-West geopolitical zone.

“We are giving the relief materials to the affected residents. It doesn’t matter whether they are Fulani, Hausa, or Yoruba. If their buildings were affected, they sure will get the materials. The names had been generated immediately the disasters happened. The only thing is that we cannot add new names.”

The zonal coordinator of NEMA in the South-West, Mr Siaku Lugard, told newsmen in Iresaadu that there had been efforts by the local government authorities of the affected areas before the federal lawmaker representing the constituency approached NEMA headquarters in Abuja.

Lugard said, “When the rainstorm havoc happened, we came for an on-the-spot assessment. Buildings had collapsed completely. Then, we observed that most of the buildings were affected because there were no trees to serve as windbreakers. We reported what we saw. Honourable Odebunmi informed them in the head office, Abuja about the ugly disaster.

“I want to commend our boss, AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd). He was just new in the office and he saw this and acted promptly.

“He was concerned because people were displaced. I think it is the fastest response we have ever got from the national headquarters. Within a week, we are able to get all the materials and that is why we are here today.”

Mr Lugard, however, advised residents of the constituency and the country at large to plant trees around their houses with a view to controlling the effects of wind on houses.

Asked on the level of awareness on the planting of trees, Lugard explained that NEMA had embarked on sensitisation on the importance of planting trees around houses.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries of the relief materials across the constituency have expressed their joy for the intervention. Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with Nigerian Tribune thanked the relevant authorities for the intervention. Mr Isaac Akande from Gambari thanked the government for remembering the victims of the disaster.

“I thank Chief Odebunmi for facilitating the relief materials to us in this trying period. I also thank President Muhammadu Buhari and NEMA for doing a wonderful job,” Akande said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Alice Adeniran from Ogele said, “After the destruction of our houses, we were sleeping in poor condition and some of us took to living with our neighbours. It is just my prayer that God should prosper the facilitator and the agency.”

Similarly, Mr Thomas Oyenira from Moomi 1 recounted, “It was a shattered hope when the ugly incidents occurred. We thank God that our representative has come to our rescue through NEMA. What we have been given has rekindled our hope that all is not lost. We thank the government at all levels.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Umar assumes duty as EFCC acting boss

THERE was confusion on Wednesday over who steps in as acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as the Director of Operations in the commission, Mohammed Umar… Read Full Story

VP Osinbajo Denies Receiving N4billion From Magu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described online reports claiming that embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, gave him N4billion as false and baseless fabrications… Read Full Story

Hard Currencies Found In My House Are Gifts, Ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu, Tells Court

The Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the $9.7 million and £74, 000.00 the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) found in his Kaduna residence in 2017, were part of… Read Full Story

Ondo 2020: APC Caretaker Committee Sticks To Indirect Primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has upheld the decision of the dissolved National Working Committee of the party which adopted indirect option as the mode of primary to produce its standard-bearer in Ondo State, ahead of October governorship… Read Full Story

What Nigerians Must Know About Bubonic Plague —Experts

Bubonic plague, caused by bacteria and transmitted through flea bites and infected animals, is one of the deadliest bacterial infections in human history. In this report by SADE OGUNTOLA, experts review possibilities of bubonic plaque re-curring in Nigeria and how best an individual can get protected from it… Read Full Story

Number Of Candidates Jostling With Okonjo-Iweala For WTO Top Job Increases To 7

Eight candidates are now jostling for the top job at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), seeking to convince its 164 members they can steer the body through intensifying global trade tensions and rising protectionism, Reuters reported on Wednesday evening… Read Full Story

Fraud: Magu Must Face Prosecution, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after reviewing the reported circumstances surrounding the investigation of the indicted acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has demanded his prosecution… Read Full Story

Police arrest herbalist, others linked to Ibadan killings

THE Special Adviser to the Oyo State governor on Security, CP Fatai Owoseni (retd), on Wednesday, declared that peace would now reign in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state as those responsible for the rape and killings in communities across the local government had all been arrested… Read Full Story

Ivory Coast PM, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Dies After Cabinet Meeting

Ivory Coast’s PM, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, has died after falling ill at a ministerial meeting, BBC reports. The 61-year-old had been chosen as the ruling party’s candidate for October’s presidential election after Alassane Ouattara said he would not seek a third term in office… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: Must These Floods Continue To Wreak Havoc?

OVER the past couple of months, as the rainy season has set in, floods have caused deaths and extensive damage to property in different parts of the country. In Kwara State, at least three people were reported dead and others missing when a bridge embankment collapsed in Oko-Erin, Ilorin, the state capital… Read Full Story

Club For Restructured Nigeria Welcomes Obasanjo: SNC Before 2023 Elections

THE call for restructuring Nigeria has been the subject of discourse by many stakeholders who, over the years, have lent their voices – heard and unheard – towards revisiting the institutional, socio-economic and political structure of Nigeria. Without a doubt, diverse reasons exist for the call for restructuring Nigeria… Read Full Story

Child Sexual Abuse And Psychosocial Wellbeing In Adulthood

Child sexual abuse is a widespread problem that is, unfortunately, associated with stigma, shame and a tendency to secretly push under the carpet. Thus, in most instances, it often goes unreported. The family of the victim may also wish to avoid the societal stigma and public humiliation if it were to become common knowledge… Read Full Story