Ogbomoso Recreation Club raises alarm over spate of kidnappings

The President of Ogbomosho Recreation Club (ORC), Dr Akin Oladeji Johnbrown has called on all the local government Chairmen in Ogbomoso land to complement the efforts of the State Government to beef up and improve the security of the area, as recent cases of kidnappings have become worrisome and cause of great concern.

Dr Oladeji John Brown in a statement he signed and made available on Monday observed that bandits have infiltrated the area, and their nefarious activities have sent fears and anxiety to residents of Ogbomoso land.

According to him, the two kidnappings at Jabata and Gbede in Surulere Local Government, occurring in quick succession is an indication that bandits have invaded the community and must be checkmated before they cause more havoc.

He added that the recent incidents at Jabata and Gbede are of great concern to all as people may find it difficult going about their normal daily routine of pursuing their means of livelihood.

This, he said, will not augur well because of its negative impact on the socio-economic development of the entire area.

Olajide John Brown, however, expressed confidence in the ability of governor Seyi Makinde-led administration to nip this menace in the bud.

He added that the increase in the number of the Amotekun corps through the recent recruitment is a step in the right direction.

He, however, enjoined all security agencies in the area to work collaboratively for the common good of the community and Oyo State in particular.

He appealed to the Federal government to step-up the security architecture of Nigeria to eliminate incessant attacks of the people by bandits in various states of the federation

Dr Oladeji Johnbrown also encouraged residents to be extra vigilant and be security conscious, adding that they should report any strange face in the community to security operatives and even muster support from their neighbours to confront anyone with suspicious movement.

