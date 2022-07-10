Ogbomoso Recreation Club calls for urgent government intervention on Ogbomoso/Oyo road

The President of Ogbomoso Recreation Club (ORC) Dr Akinwunmi Ladeji John Brown has expressed great concern over the deplorable state of the Oyo/Ogbomoso Road saying that it has become impassable and posed great danger, causing havoc and distress on motorists plying the road.

Dr Oladeji John Brown observed that this all important road, serving as a gate way to the northern part of the Country, for a very long time has become a night mare hampering smooth ride and causing undue delay and loss of time even deaths on the high way.

According to him, “it is disheartening to note that motorists experience hardships, fears and the insecurity have increased geometrically arising from the terrible and deplorable condition of the ever busy road. And more saddening is the fact that at this Ileya festive period the vehicular movement has increased tremendously, hence the Government’s urgent intervention.”

The President of ORC further lamented that it is sad and unfortunate that motorists now experience greater fear and anxiety while embarking on trips along the route for their daily transaction and thus has caused untold hardships on team and loss of finances arising from the delay experienced on the route.

According to him, “it is most sad and unfortunate that Muslim faithful eager to travel home to celebrate the Ileya festival with their kith and kins now face the hardship due to the neglect of the road by the appropriate government agencies.”

John Brown therefore reiterated his call to all government agencies to embark on any measure, even if temporary to begin the rehabilitation of the roads to alleviate the sufferings of the motorists plying the route.

In the same vein, the ORC President enjoined the Chairmen of the Local Government in the area to complement the Federal and State Government efforts at rehabilitating the major and access roads in the area, stressing that the residents of the area are the one suffering from the deplorable condition of the road.

He said the perennial traffic dirdlock being experienced along Taki–Caretaker, Ahoyaya up to Odo-Oba axis could be prevented if the Chairmen embark on palliative and temporary measures on the route to enhance the smooth and unhindered flow of traffic.