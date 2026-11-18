Thousands of residents across Ogbomoso South, Ogbomoso North and Oriire Local Government Areas have turned out to welcome Honourable Bimbo Adekanmbi, the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), as his campaign tour of the areas gathers momentum.

The residents, who came out on Monday and Tuesday, included traditional rulers, religious leaders, women, youths, artisans and market associations.

In a statement signed by its Co-Director of Media and Publicity, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the Oyo State APM Campaign Council (OYSACC) expressed satisfaction with the reception accorded Adekanmbi and other party candidates during the ongoing campaign tour and grassroots engagements across Ogbomoso zone.

The council said the visits demonstrated the growing acceptance of Adekanmbi’s vision for a prosperous, inclusive and people-centred Oyo State.

It noted that residents in the three local government areas visited so far had turned out in large numbers, reflecting what it described as an expanding grassroots movement driven by hope and a shared desire for a better future.

According to the statement, residents lined major streets and roads in several communities to welcome Adekanmbi and his campaign team, while men, women, youths and elderly people expressed their support for his governorship ambition.

The campaign council said the diversity of those identifying with the candidate was particularly significant, noting that his support cut across different social and professional groups.

It listed traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth organisations, women groups, market associations, artisans, professionals and trade bodies among those who had expressed support for the APM candidate.

During the engagements, Adekanmbi listened to residents’ concerns and discussed issues including economic empowerment, youth employment, education, rural development, infrastructure, agriculture and improved social services.

The council said the participation of residents reflected their desire for accessible and responsive leadership.

In Ogbomoso South, residents expressed optimism about a government that would prioritise economic growth, job creation and opportunities for young people.

In Ogbomoso North, stakeholders from different backgrounds welcomed Adekanmbi’s commitment to accountable governance and inclusive development.

Similarly, in Oriire Local Government Area, community members responded positively to his plans for agricultural transformation, rural infrastructure development and economic revitalisation.

The campaign council said the reception across the Ogbomoso axis indicated that residents were embracing a political agenda centred on competence, integrity, service and measurable development.

“The warmth shown to our candidate and the visible enthusiasm displayed by residents underscore the growing momentum behind the Adekanmbi Project and reinforce our belief that Oyo State is ready for the kind of purposeful and sustained development that the APM represents.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to traditional institutions, religious leaders, community organisations, market groups, women associations, youth bodies and all residents of Ogbomoso South, Ogbomoso North and Oriire for their hospitality, encouragement and support. Their confidence in the vision of Honourable Bimbo Adekanmbi strengthens our resolve to continue building a movement that places the welfare and aspirations of the people at the centre of governance.

“From the streets of Ogbomoso South to the communities of Oriire and Ogbomoso North, one message echoed with remarkable clarity; the people desire a government that works for them. The enthusiasm, solidarity and goodwill witnessed throughout this tour have strengthened our conviction that a new chapter is unfolding in Oyo State. The momentum is growing. The movement is expanding. The people are rising. And, with the grace of God and the support of the good people of Oyo State, Honourable Bimbo Adekanmbi stands ready to lead the journey towards a brighter and more prosperous future for all.”