Ogbomoso rainstorm: Council chairman offset victims’ hospital bills, assures victims of government’s help

Following the rainstorm that destroyed over 200 houses and valuables in Gambari area of Ogbomoso on Saturday, which left some people injured, the caretaker chairman of Surulere North Local Council Development Authority, Sarafadeen Olatunji-Mohammed, after visiting the area on Sunday, has paid the hospital bills of three children, who were victims of the disaster.

Olatunji-Mohammed who described the rainstorm as disastrous and inimical to the economic development of humanity added that he paid the bills of the children who are siblings and were the most affected by the storm on behalf of the state government.

Though there was massive destruction to homes, no life was lost to the disaster. While addressing the people in their various homes at Gambari, the LCDA chairman enjoined them to hope in God as the only one that can restore all they have lost to the rainstorm.

While expressing surprise that such havoc could be wrecked in such a little time, he assured the people that the state government will come to their aid as the state governor is a compassionate man.

“This kind of occurrences used to happen and is not alien but what baffles me is the number of affected houses which is over 200 homes and many valuables in just 11 minutes of the rainstorm, this is sad, we can only thank God that there was no loss of life, though we have three children in the hospital as a result of this disaster we are optimistic that they will get well soon.

“I want to encourage the people to see this as an act of God as it is beyond humanity, they should stop counting their loss and focus on God. I also want to assure people of the readiness of the state government led by Engineer Seyi Makinde to come to their aid whenever they need government’s assistance; he is your governor and will not discriminate in given succour to whoever that needs it”.

Olatunji-Mohammed assured those whose house and properties were destroyed in the course of the rain that government will soon extend the hand of fellowship to them in due course, stressing that he has come to them as a representative of the governor.

He emphasised that the government will supply building materials adding that the Commissioners for Local Government and Environment will visit the community.

“I want to make it clear with all assurance that the Commissioner for Local Government and Environment will also come to see you and be informed about the extent of the damages,” he said.