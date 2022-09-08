Ogbomoso indigenes at home, abroad urged to invest in hometown salvage moribund businesses

Business News
By Nurudeen Alimi
Ogbomoso indigenes particularly those living abroad have been called upon to invest in businesses in the town thereby contributing to its economic development.

President, Ogbomoso Recreation Club, Dr Akin Oladeji-Johnbrown, made the call while delivering a paper titled:”Development Of Ogbomosland:Challenges And Opportunities” during the annual convention and 25th anniversary of Ogbomoso Sons and Daughters in North America (OSDNA), in Florida, United States of Ameria recently.

Oladeji-Johnbrown, who was also a special guest at the event noted that:”I enjoin all Ogbomoso indigenes both at home and in diaspora to be patriotic about Ogbomoso and her growth. Let us drive investment, seek properity and promote development in our beautiful Ogbomosoland and contribute individually to our land of birth.

“Ogbomoso is more populated with small and medium scale industries most of which are moribund because of militating factors earlier discussed in the course of this paper presentation.

“The activities of these businesses irrefutably critical to the development of our town as it will be a source of employment generation, help in the development of local technology and further develop indigenous entrepreneurs.”

While directing his charge to Ogbomoso Sons and Daughters in North America, Oladeji-Johnbrown stated that OSDNA can initiate OSDNA Diaspora Limited, pledging that Ogbomoso Recreation Club, will be pleased to lead and coordinate the process.

