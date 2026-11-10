Ogbomoso defections won’t affect APM’s chances in 2027 — Makinde’s aide

Bashorun Akinwale Akinwole, the Chief of Staff to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, has said the recent resignations and defections by some party members in Ogbomoso Zone will not affect the Allied People’s Movement’s (APM) chances in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a meeting of the governor’s aides in Ibadan, Akinwole said most defectors were political appointees associated with the former Chief of Staff, and that they were a minority compared with the large number of members who remained in the party.

He maintained that the party still enjoys considerable support in the zone despite the recent departures, adding that efforts were ongoing to attract more members ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We have the majority on our side, and we are winning more people. Yes, they are spending heavily, but that will not stop us from delivering massive votes for APM in Ogbomoso,” he said.

Akinwole added that the exit of some members had provided an opportunity for those remaining in the party to strengthen their ranks, hold strategic meetings and reposition the party ahead of the next election.

“Those who left the party have made our journey easier and better, as we are now meeting and strategising on how to ensure the party is solid and United for the next election,” he stated.

While urging party members to remain committed to the party’s advancement, he cautioned them against being swayed by what he described as unsustainable incentives from opposition parties.

He urged members not to allow such inducements to distract them or lure them into defecting to opposition parties.

The Chief of Staff also assured party members and residents of Ogbomoso that Governor Makinde remained committed to completing all ongoing projects in the zone and executing additional projects before the end of his administration.