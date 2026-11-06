Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival set for December 17-21

The Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival is set to return for its third edition, as the ancient town prepares to host a five-day celebration of culture, tourism and community spirit from December 17 to 21, 2026.

The carnival, which has grown to become one of the biggest cultural festivals in Oyo State, will feature cultural displays, sports, traditional performances, entertainment and business activities designed to showcase the rich heritage and tourism potential of Ogbomoso to the world.

Chairman of the Planning Committee, Hon. Odebunmi Olusegun, announced the programme during a press conference held at the palace of the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III.

Odebunmi said this year’s edition is aimed at celebrating Ogbomoso’s unique identity, promoting community spirit, supporting young people and positioning the town as a key destination for culture and tourism in Nigeria.

He explained that the carnival was launched by the Soun as part of his long-term vision to celebrate the traditions of the town, attract visitors, boost local investment and create job opportunities for the people.

According to him, what started as a small initiative focused on unity and cultural celebration has evolved into a popular annual event that continues to attract more attention, participation and investment with each edition.

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Giving a breakdown of the programme, Odebunmi said the festivities will kick off on Thursday, December 17, with the Gran Fondo carnival cycling event, which will take riders from Iseyin to Ogbomoso from 6 am. The opening day will also feature showcases of local food, arts, crafts and traditional performances, culminating in the official opening ceremony.

Friday, December 18, he said, will begin with special Islamic prayers, followed by the installation of chieftaincy titles and a musical event at the palace.

Saturday, December 19, will be a major sporting day, with the Ogbomoso Marathon Race kicking off at 7am from Ogbomoso High School, alongside the Oba Ghandi Golf Tournament at the Ogbomoso Recreation Club. The day will also feature indoor sports competitions and musical entertainment at the palace.

Sunday, December 20, will feature a thanksgiving service to mark the coronation anniversary of the Soun, a book launch and special programmes for persons living with autism, ending with a musical concert and awards ceremony.

The grand finale, Ajilete Day, will hold on Monday, December 21, at the Soun Stadium, where various groups, associations and indigenes will make colourful arrivals, celebrate and pay traditional homage to the king.

Odebunmi called on all sons and daughters of Ogbomoso, both at home and in the diaspora, to actively participate in the carnival, describing it as an opportunity to reconnect with their roots and help preserve the cultural heritage of the town.

He noted that local hotels, restaurants and transport operators are already preparing for the expected influx of visitors to ensure a comfortable and memorable experience for all guests.

The committee, he added, is seeking support from businesses, community members and government agencies to make the carnival a success, while also offering them an opportunity to promote their brands and contribute to the development of the town.

Odebunmi expressed gratitude to the Oyo State Government, the Federal Government and all sponsors for their support in previous editions, and particularly praised the Soun for his vision, dedication and commitment to the cultural progress of Ogbomoso.

He reassured residents and visitors of adequate security measures to ensure a safe, peaceful and enjoyable celebration, promising to build on the successes recorded in past editions.