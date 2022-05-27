Ogah wins unopposed in Ebonyi as two candidates emerge in OHANIVO

The member representing Ikwo Ezza South Federal Constituency, Hon Chunedu Ogah, has been declared winner of House of Representatives primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogah, who is aspiring for a second term won unopposed.

Declaring the result after the election at Ohataekwe primary school Amagu Ikwo, the chairman of the Electoral Committee, Nkemka Onuma, declared the lawmaker winner.

According to him, 155 voters were accredited and Ogah polled 154 votes with one invalid vote.

In his acceptance speech, Ogah thanked his constituents for giving him another opportunity to serve and promised to support the APC to win all elections in the state.

Meanwhile, controversy marred the exercise in Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo (OHANIVO) as APC held parallel elections and produces two winners.





Chief Julius Emmanuel Ukachukwu in his faction emerges winner and polled a total of 150 votes to defeat his closest rival and only opponent, Hon. Felix Igboke who scored 20 votes to trail behind him.

Felix Igboke, in his own faction, emerges winner and polled 167 votes out of 170 voters that were accredited while Julius Ukachukwu got zero votes with no invalid votes as only 167 voters participated after accreditation.

