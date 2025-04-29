OFPSAN vows to rid market of adulterated organic fertilizer

The newly elected executives of the Organic Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (OFPSAN) have vowed to set up a committee within the association to phase out adulterated organic fertilisers from the market.

The newly elected President of OFPSAN, Alhaji Adams Musa, who stated this in his acceptance speech, called for collaboration within the association in order to continue delivering quality organic fertiliser to Nigerians.

“We will form a technical committee out of the members. We will definitely see how best we will phase out all the adulterated products in OFPSAN to assist in making sure that we have quality products to supply in many programmes the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and other partners invite us to attend.”

“I stand before you today both humbled and honoured to have been elected as the President of our great association, the Organic Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (OFPSAN). This renewed mandate is not just a vote of confidence; it is a call to deeper service, stronger leadership, and even greater commitment.

“When I was preparing to hand over as the Chairperson, Interim Management Committee (IMC), it was with the conviction that I had done my best within the time and means available. But your trust has brought me full circle – returning not to start over, but to build further.

“We have laid a strong foundation in the last tenure, uniting our members, restoring our operational strength, initiating digital transformation, reaching out to other partners within the same sector and endeavours, and ensuring our presence is felt across policy and industry platforms. However, we all know that the real work is just beginning,” he said in his acceptance speech.

While rolling out other plans for the association, Musa said there would be structural and organisational reforms within OFPSAN to ensure professionalism, transparency, and sustainable growth:

“Securing funding and resourceful partnerships to drive our programmes beyond survival and limitations into full-scale impact, deepening our engagement with government and international partners to elevate organic agriculture to a key driver of food security in Nigeria, and most importantly, ensuring every member has a voice and a stake in the success of this association,” he noted.

While calling for support from members, the President of OFPSAN said, “This is not a one-man journey. I invite every one of you – stakeholders, producers, suppliers, partners – to come on board with renewed passion. Let us challenge the status quo, let us innovate, and let us grow. Together, we can and will make organic practices not just a dream, but a national standard.”

In their separate speeches, the members of the association renewed calls for farmers to adopt organic fertiliser on their farms, citing some health hazards associated with the use of chemicals.

Other elected members of the executive include Mr Idris Muazu as Vice President, Dr Enemali Shaibu Isaac as Secretary, Emeka Ajoiyi as Assistant Secretary, Chukwumezie Maluze as PRO, and Alhaji Bashir Lawal Muhammad as Treasurer.

