Officials remove statue of 18th century slave trader in London

A statue of Robert Milligan, an 18th-century slave trader, was being removed from its plinth outside a London museum, on Tuesday, after officials decided it was no longer acceptable to the local community.

The previously obscure statue, which stands in front of the Museum of London Docklands, came into focus after demonstrators taking part in a global anti-racism protest movement tore down the statue of a slave trader in Bristol, southwest England.

(Reuters)

