Officer shot as gunmen set police station, two vehicles ablaze in Abia

Ten gunmen reportedly attacked and set ablaze the Divisional Police Station in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State on Monday.

They also set ablaze two vehicles, three motorcycles and a generator house in the vicinity.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that a police officer was shot in the leg. Some of the suspects in detention inside the station were reportedly freed by the gunmen before the building was razed.

The attack, which was lasted for about one hour on Wednesday night, sent the people of the area into panic and forced the residents to stay awake throughout the night.

The police spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident but added that no police officer was killed in the operation and no arms were carted away from police armoury.

Ogbonna, however, promised to confirm if the hoodlums freed suspects under detention at the police station. He was yet to do so at the time of this report.

It would be recalled that the attack would make it the fourth time government facilities would be attacked by hoodlums in the state after Sunday’s attack on Mike Okiro Police Station in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state.

