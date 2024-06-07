Nigerians have slammed George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, arguing that he can easily afford to pay his drivers a minimum wage of N100,000.

Recall that, Akume disclosed that he couldn’t pay his drivers the proposed minimum wage due to financial difficulties.

In response, many Nigerians took to social media to express their disbelief and discontent, asserting that Akume has the means to pay his drivers the proposed minimum wage.

On Facebook, Olorunfemi Kehinde Aba commented, “That’s not true, Baba Akume, you can pay this money. It’s all politics. You can afford a hundred thousand. Why employ so many if you can’t pay them? Oga, pay them, you have the money.”

ALSO READ: New Minimum wage: I can’t afford to pay my drivers N100,000 monthly — George Akume

Andrew Christiano questioned Akume’s employment practices, saying, “Why hire four drivers if you can’t afford to pay them? You are rich; that’s why you employed them. Pay them.”

Sam Peters added, “If you cannot pay your four drivers 100,000 naira each per month, then this is clear evidence that they have been living in a state of penury. Show the world your salary and allowances. Let’s have empathy for those who work for us. Let your drivers breathe!”

“If you cannot pay your four drivers 100,000 naira each per month, then this is a good proof that your drivers have been living in a state of penury. Show the world your salary and allowances. Let’s have empathy for those who work for us. Let your drivers breathe!”, Sam Peters said.

Aja Oti Dan exclaimed, “Your driver that has a family, plenty responsibilities just like everyone else. You need a rethink Sir. We’re all human beings like you guys oo!”

“The SGF doesn’t pay his driver, the government does that for him. Even as a former Governor, it’s part of his entitlements”, Joseph Odi King.

Reacting to this on X (formerly known as Twitter), netizens expressed their displeasure and advocated that drivers should not be paid less, emphasizing that they have various responsibilities to cater for.

@BrainKing33 opined, “You can’t afford to pay them right? So how will they feed? How will they send their children to school and fend for them? All these politicians need to be taught a bitter lesson.”

You can’t afford to pay them right? So how will they feed? How will they send their children to school and fend for them? All these politicians need to be taught a bitter lesson. — Worthy Brother (@BrainKing33) June 7, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

@ame307384812527 asked, “Does he run a transportation company? What’s he doing with four drivers?”

Does he run a transportation company? What’s he doing with four drivers? — ame (@ame307384812527) June 7, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

@emmaify2015 reacted, “Baba, you can drive yourself to work or use bicycle. Our drivers need to be paid very well. Some of them have family dependants.”

Baba, you can drive yourself to work or use bicycle. Our drivers need to be paid very well. Some of them have family dependants. — Best Anyi (@emmaify2015) June 7, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But federal government can pay you all allowances,pay your drivers the 100k or you drive yourself — Climax Constructions Ltd🚛🚜🏚️ (@baokuventures) June 7, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE