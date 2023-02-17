By Abisola Adigun

Nigerians express grievances over the Point of sales (POS) charges while withdrawing cash.

According to a TRIBUNE ONLINE poll, which reached over 30,000 social media users, Nigerians poured out their pain in their comments.

The poll was to gather responses from Nigerians to know their ordeals with cash withdrawals from POS vendors.

Below are some responses gathered by TRIBUNE ONLINE across various social media platforms:

@ Anthony Nwabunike Akachukwu: ”1500 to get 10,000″

@Wantaregh Terfa Gabriel: “I can’t imagine I paid 1k to withdraw 10k”

@Toba Ojo: “2000, to get 10,000”

@Felix Ehi Ogiri : “#200 per #1000”

@Olori Opeyemi Hayanfe: “#150 per #1000”

@Ejim Kenneth: “It’s cheap. In my area, 2,000 for 10,000.

4,000 for 20,000.”





@Ayuba Bala: “this one is a good price in your area; here we paid 1600 in 10,000.”

@Babatg-ope Emmanuel: “#4600 on #20,000”

@TmFastidious: “Ekute, Ado Ekiti.

N300 to collect 1k. It’s so frustrating since there is little cash in flow”

@Halliruibari: “300 per 1k in Ikota ajah lekki express”

@UduogheneH: “15-25% of the amount to be withdrawn”

@king_fkp: “it’s annoying. N900 for N3000…N3000 for N10000”

@Se_phine: “2k for 10k”

@kandi_ibrahim: “I was charged 6,000 naira for 20,000.”

@PrinceS46311160: “#4000 for #20000”

@ejirojanet7: “#5000 is #2000, delta

@okeowooluwadamilare11: “Sango Ota #30,000 is #3000 charged

