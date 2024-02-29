Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the announcement made by The Association of Table Water Producers (ATWAP) that the price of pure water might surge to N100 per sachet.

Tribune Online reports that the association revealed that the hike in price of pure water is as a result of the rise in cost of production materials due to the economic situation of the country.

Responding to this development in a video uploaded by Tribune Online, Nigerians have decided to resort to the intake of other means of water rather than pure water.

A Facebook user, @ Noah Ayoku Sulaimon reacted, “Na well water I drink till I came of age, even without adding any purification substance. Wo na to dey drink borehole water remain like dis since you all have decided to end one’s life with hardship in dis country.”

@Bright Ikechukwu-Joseph Jr. wrote, “ As long as water dey borehole and well, we mooooooooove 😁😁😁.”

“Madam pure water is not compulsory, try to hike the price and you loose everything is simple as that. Nobody can threatening us. We have bore holes in our houses, stop all this hype. What is special about pure water?” , @Robert Abdulhakeem Ayankola reacted.

@Omowumi Sulaiman commented, ” If they like let them sell #200 , I’m going back to ice water e no dey kill, that was what I drink grow up ,is a senior brother to pure water.”

“Me that stopped buying pure water since November, been boiling my water for drinking”, @Chukwuemeka unchained reacted.

@Princess Temi wrote, “ No be by force to drink purewater.”

Other Nigerians on Instagram reacted,