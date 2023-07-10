Nigerians have slammed popular Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti for criticising actors and actresses soliciting financial help online saying she should stop pretending like she is not in need of help.

Recall that the actress took to her verified Instagram page to express her displeasure towards actors and actresses begging for money, which has become a trend.

Tribune Online reported that veteran Nollywood actors and actresses such as Alapini, Iya Gbokan, and Lalude were recently given car and cash gifts from their fans after soliciting financial assistance online.

Nigerians have reacted that the actress should stop her pretense as she might also be in need of financial support like other actors and actresses.

They also said she should also help those in need rather than complain or criticize the actors and actresses for soliciting funds or gifts.

A Facebook user @Orukotan Desmond Idowu commented “This woman also needs help, she’s just pretending.”

Another Facebook user @Chioma Orafu-AneneAnene also reacted, “You people don’t help each other, and you don’t want her to beg, it’s witchcraft.”

Emilad Emmani commented, “Begging is better than stealing. If you are ashamed of the begging then rush to their help immediately.”

