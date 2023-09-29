After the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, confirmed the clearance of about 60,000 passport backlogs in four days out of over 200,000 pending passport applications.

Some Nigerians have hailed the immediate result of the Minister’s directive to the immigration service because they have received their passports, while others await collection.

Tribune Online gathered reactions from an online poser where Nigerians were asked if they now have access to their passports; some netizens responded negatively, and some affirmed they have got theirs.

A netizen on Facebook @Olanrewaju Ajee said, “I just got called to confirm mine now, and I was told that I should come and pick it.”

@Michael Opeyemi Kolade commented,, “I have 6 people that enrolled online without going through any agent, to my surprise, all their passports were issued last week. Thanks to that order, oooo.”

An Instagram user, @kunle_l, reacted, “Yes 5, for me and my family, kodus to new minister.”

Meanwhile, an X user @dememere revealed, “ Nonsense , I have not gotten mine, I went to renew my passport on the 20th of July at the Nigeria High Commission in London, did the normal captures, paid all required fees and prepaid the post envelope, today is the 27th, and I haven’t got my passport posted. I was given a date to receive it 20th.”

@ShehusShuhahib said, “No, they even persuaded me to do 64 pages that it is faster. Today make it 7th week having assured me that it wouldn’t take more than 4 weeks.”

“I have been waiting for 4 months now”, @tfire19 lamented.

An Instagram user, @diormo said ‘‘Don’t mind those people, I have relatives and friends still on the waiting list.’’

Another user, @soliu_titilope responded negatively and said “No”





A Facebook user, @Olayiwola Olamide reacted, “ Nop,,,,almost 6months I av not been given.’’

The directive to clear all passports was issued on September 8th, 2023, and the clearance of backlogs was announced on September 13th, 2023.

