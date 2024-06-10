Nigerians have attributed the Super Eagles’ recent loss to Benin Republic in the World Cup qualifiers to their use of the old national anthem, “Arise O Compatriots,” instead of the officially reinstated anthem, “Nigeria we hail thee.”

This follows a viral video showing the Super Eagles reciting the old national anthem at the beginning of the match.

Tribune Online reports that Benin Republic defeated the Super Eagles for the first time on Monday, winning 2-1. This loss leaves Nigeria’s World Cup qualification in jeopardy.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Tinubu’s government is doing everything wrong — Ex Gov Lamido

However, Nigerians believe that the use of the wrong anthem contributed to the defeat, sparking various reactions on social media.

A Facebook user, Adebankin Yomi Durojaye wrote, “No wonder they lost . Because the anthem they recited is not our own 😂😂.”

Obileke Kechrist added, “The new anthem was responsible for the defeat.”

“Why dem no go lose?”, Oluwatosin Kujore remarked.

Onoriode Nelson wrote, “Now I know why we lost.”

Olusimple Osho commented, “That’s the reason they were beaten.”

Here are reactions from X, formerly known as Twitter,

@Samlos93 tweeted, “No wonder they lose.”

No wonder they lose — Samuel Victor (@Samlos93) June 10, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Another X user, @gospelAce1 said, “No wonder they lose.”

Now I understand why they lost. Mtcheeew! — Ajom Christian (@gospelAce1) June 10, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

@AdebowaleShogbo3 tweeted, “ And that’s the beginning of their downfall.”

And that’s the beginning of their downfall — Adebowale Shogbola (@AdebowaleShogb3) June 10, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE