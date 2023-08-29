Nigerians have disclosed that marriage is not the sole source of happiness.

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post where Nigerians were asked if they are happier being married than they were single, they expressed their opinions based on their personal experiences.

Some argued that marriage does not guarantee happiness but financial stability.

A Facebook user @Eben Olayemi wrote, “If you don’t have money, forget happiness, bro. Money brings happiness in women.”

Another user @Temilade Mercy Oludarasimi commented, “I mistook happiness for marriage, not knowing being single is a great gift for peace of mind and joy for the heavenly race… marriage here is a great hell. Imagine having a little misunderstanding with the man and the next thing he does is to pack foodstuff to a room and lock it up, he wakes up early as possible not to come across with you, cooks and locks it up in the room you have no access to.”

@Terseer Tivkaa said “marriage is very stressful.”

“I don’t even know the relevance of marriage cause being single is even better.” @Mukhtar Kasim shared.

Other social media users were of the opinion that it takes one to be happy while single to enjoy happiness in marriage.

@Blessy Brimez opined, “Marriage doesn’t make you happy, you create your happiness first, and then when you marry the right partner, you become happier.”

@OluwaFemi J. Olagunju also commented, “This is a big question. If you are not a happy person, marriage won’t give you happiness.”

As for me, I was happy when I wasn’t married, and I am happy being married for years. All I can say is that marriage hasn’t made me less happy, but it has definitely made me a lot wiser and more focused.Happiness is a state of mind.





“I can’t imagine the level of frustrations I would have if not for marriage, I am always eager to go home each day I set out for work. Though marriage comes with its own stress. But these are stress that gives joy, stress that is really worth it. Believe me, I AM HAPPILY MARRIED.” @Babaagba Bright shared.

