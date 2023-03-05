By Abisola Adigun

Mixed reactions trail the famous Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie over his Instagram post where he incited that Lagos is a Yoruba Land and not a no man’s land. He also commended the Yoruba tribe for being accommodating.

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post which reached over 27,000 social media users, Nigerians advised the actor to concentrate on his family problems instead.

‘Face your family problems and stop causing troubles everywhere. We are Nigerians,’ She commented

Below are other comments:

@Chukwu Dinma Pretty: Yul ,you are looking for attention seriously , we are working and looking forward to a better Nigeria and you are here dividing it with your tribalism mindset ,abeg go face your family and put it in order , this talk doesn’t make any sense to me .

Those people ruling lagos are not the real indigenes of lagos. Dats why people are saying is a no man’s land, IT MEANS ANY BODY CAN RULE THE STATE. Yul is a talkative why bringing this issue now that Governorship election is around the corner? Politicians will use that statement to deceive their gullible supporters

@Augustine Oluwaseun: Lagos ooo, Anambra ooo, and any other state in Nigeria doesn’t belong to anybody, it is Nigerians’! Beside, the earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof! If we continue to claim ownership of lands and spaces, nobody would travel outside their place of birth… Igbos need yorubas to succeed, Yorubas also need Igbos to grow their businesses, same with other tribes. Some yorubas married Igbo women and they are living happily and vice versa. The earlier we realise that we are brothers and sisters, the better for us. Let’s stop all these ethnic & tribal sentiments and embrace PEACE!!!

@ Eme Joseph: Wait how old is Yule to know the history of lagos we have been in lagos since 1960 so between Benin and yoruba who can we say owns lagos remember eko is not a yoruba word do your check before you talk





@Phil Okoisu Akunne: Yul is actually a very intelligent young man just that his in-between seems to be his loophole, all he needs is to discipline that aspect of his life and he’ll shine brighter, better and bigger. May God help you discover your weaknesses and work on it.

Other netizens also commended him for his opinion:

@Adedapo Atinuke: God bless you Yuledochie you are the son of your father. You deserve a chieftaincy title in Lagos. The Olotito. Of Lagos and Nigeria. Wape Laye. Good talk

@ Adams Badejoko: You’re great and sensible! Ori e, wanbe! In fact, na your papa born you truly. You said it well, we should all live in peace and harmony loving ourselves without problem. Cheers.

@Sylvia Aguwa-opara: Well Spoken. But I think that statement is like a slogan which implies that Lagos accommodates all and sundry… all nations in the world not even only Igbos. That is what I understand that to mean.

Let us be guided so that we don’t raise unnecessary dust trying to educate what is not.

The ground no level for Nigeria now. Let everyone find peace for once.

My one cent.

@Emmanuel Ugo-dike: Yul, you are propagating what I call “selfism and adulterated history”. Should you have to tell us that Lagos belongs to the Yoruba tribe, don’t we know?

@ Osha Peter: Well said. Lagos may have been the capital of Nigeria where federal resources were used immensely to develop the state. Igbo’s and other tribes largely contribute to its current development. However, It is Not a no man’s land. Lagos state is a yoruba land!

You can also join the conversation via the link below: