By Abisola Adigun

Nigerians have taken to social media to lament the failure of celebrities to support each other when in need financially.

This reaction comes after the news of a Yoruba actor broke on the internet late on Tuesday, 7th march, 2023.

Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro, died due to protracted kidney failure, which kept him in and out of the hospital for weeks.

His death has raised various comments from Nigerians.

Here are the comments.

@Keji Mokuolu: All this yeyebrity then no they help them selves. Rip fadeyi oloro

@Olusola Solar commented: But this man has been alive for long nobody hear from him now that he is no more our media start givin unnecessary publicity

@Fabian Uchenna Irenu: But Nollywood celebs dey throw money up and down for parties but couldn’t afford to assist their fellow who is in the kind position,

They will still spend lavishly on his burial ceremony just to impress people…

This world

@Hannah Abasiofiok: RIP….It’s so sad how these actors and actresses find it hard to render help to each other when in need.

@Olawuyi Oluseyi: Many of the actor are millionaires in movie but in real life honestly they struggle to sustain thousandnaire

@Oye La Mi: What is the essence of the so called tampan? It is only when their colleague dies that’s when they do render useless help





@Adeyemi Gideon: May his soul rest in perfect peace. But all Nigeria’s theatres are very wicked. Out of thousands of Nigeria actors and actresses, none of them could come to the aid if this baba. The best help they could render is RIP. Shame on them.