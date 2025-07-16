Offa varsity begins search for new vice chancellor

The governing council of the University of Offa, Kwara State, has officially declared the position of Vice-Chancellor vacant, thereby commencing the search for the position.

In a statement by the university’s registrar and secretary to the council, Mr. Jibola Oyewale, he said that the current Vice-Chancellor’s tenure will end on August 15, 2025.

The Offa varsity, which said that it has set in motion process for appointing a new vice chancellor to lead the institution into its next chapter, added that the tenure is for a single term of five years, with remuneration and conditions of service stated to be attractive and in line with prevailing standards in Nigerian universities.

The statement, which outlined qualifications expected of potential candidates, said aspirant must have at least 15 years of academic and administrative experience in a university system.

It reads in part, “In addition, applicants must be of professorial rank with no fewer than five years of experience in that capacity and must not be older than 60 years at the time of assumption of office.

“University of Offa, a relatively young institution licensed by the Federal Government in February 2021, is a conventional university with a vision to produce globally relevant and self-reliant graduates through a conducive academic and physical environment”.

Describing the role, the announcement said that the Vice-Chancellor is the institution’s Chief Executive and Academic Officer, tasked with overseeing management of human, material, and financial resources.

It continued, “The appointee will also be responsible for maintaining order and ensuring compliance with the University’s statutes and regulations.

“In terms of qualities, the successful candidate is expected to be a distinguished scholar of national and international standing, demonstrate capacity for attracting research grants-, possess ICT proficiency, and be committed to strengthening stakeholder relationships while driving internally generated revenue.

“Applications are to be submitted via email to offauni@gmail.com within two weeks of the advert’s publication.

“Interested candidates are required to submit a detailed CV, scanned credentials, and a 750–1,000-word vision statement for the University’s future. Candidates must also provide names and contact information of three referees.

The University urges all referees to send confidential reports directly to the Registrar within the same deadline. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview”

