Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has told Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to withdraw his alleged defamatory statements linking him to the 2018 Offa bank robbery or face legal action after leaving office.

Saraki said he had instructed his lawyers to serve a pre-action notice on the governor, giving him an opportunity to withdraw the comments before the matter proceeds to court.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his media office and signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said Abdulrazaq would face legal action after his tenure ends on May 29, 2027.

He added that the suit would be filed on June 1, 2027.

“Dr. Saraki has mandated his lawyers to serve a pre-action notice on Mr. Abdulrazaq and give him the opportunity to withdraw his defamatory statements. By June 1, 2027, he will face the full legal consequences of his defamatory statements in a court of law,” the statement read.

The threat followed comments reportedly made by Abdulrazaq on Wednesday, November 25, during a meeting with traditional rulers from Kwara South at an All Progressives Congress campaign flag-off.

In a video of the meeting circulated online, the governor accused Saraki of supplying AK-47 rifles to young men and blamed members of the Peoples Democratic Party for the killings during the Offa robbery.

Reacting, Saraki described the governor’s remarks as “reckless, false, and defamatory,” accusing him of using the immunity granted to him by the Constitution to make allegations against the former Senate president.

The statement said, “Mr Abdulrazaq is hiding behind the immunity from prosecution accorded to him under Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). This is a crass abuse of power and misuse of the platform entrusted to him by the people.”

Saraki’s media office added that he would respect the governor’s constitutional immunity while he remained in office but maintained that it would no longer protect him after his tenure.

The statement also accused Abdulrazaq of making what it called “false magisterial pronouncements” on a case that had already been investigated by the police, with reports submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of the Federation.

It further said, “In a matter that had been investigated by the police, reports were submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of the federation, and a criminal case was filed against the indicted person, Mr. Abdulrazaq turned himself in to the investigator, prosecutor, and the judge and was making false magisterial pronouncements.”

The latest exchange is linked to the 2018 Offa bank robbery, during which 33 people were reportedly killed in attacks on banks and a police station in the Kwara town.

In April 2026, the Kwara State Government filed a 20-count charge against Saraki, former governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and two others over the robbery.

However, the state government later applied to amend the charge, reducing it to four counts after dropping 18 of the original charges. The dropped charges included allegations relating to armed robbery, the deaths of police officers and illegal possession of firearms.

The amended charges retained allegations of conspiracy to belong to a gang of thieves and belonging to a gang of thieves. They also introduced two counts relating to the alleged concealment of a vehicle.

The defendants have yet to enter their pleas, and the trial has not commenced.