Offa/Erin Ile: Kwara government advised to implement Supreme Court judgement

Indigenes of Erin-Ile community of Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, on Tuesday, urged the state government to implement the 2018 Supreme Court judgment concerning the age-long Offa/Erin-Ile land dispute.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the people, under the aegis of Erin-Ile Progressive Union, advised the state government to desist from its current attempt at recreating another boundary between Offa and Erin-Ile to avert anarchy.

The two neighbouring communities in Kwara State had for years, clashed over communal land matter leading to loss of lives and property.

The Erin Ile community claimed that the Supreme Court in December 2018 affirmed that the Federal Polytechnic and Offa Descendants Union’s national secretariat fall within Erin-Ile land.

The National Legal Adviser, Erin-Ile Progressive Union, Amos Adewoye, said that the recent constitution of “kangaroo committee of mediators for peace between Erin-Ile and Offa towns over land dispute is an attempt to rewrite the Supreme Court judgment and impose its own whims and caprices to establish an illegal and unconstitutional boundary between the two communities.”

Adewoye, represented by Muyideen Bello (Esq), added that the state government by its current action is embarking on a path of anarchy.

“The Kwara State government’s current plan to shift the boundary from the common boundary along that axis is an illogical and unconstitutional attempt to alter the boundary of the two local governments who were parties to the appeal finally determined by the Supreme Court on December 14, 2018.

“The state government needs no reminder that it is not constitutionally invested with such power, and that its current effort is one in futility, a journey to nowhere but anarchy.

“An unjust and illegal appropriation of a person’s heritage for another is a prelude to anarchy and the time to prevent it is now.”





Mr Adewoye called on well-meaning persons, authorities and organisations to rein the state government.

“Several lives and property had been sadly lost to acts of insensitivity and brazen disobedience of the rule of law by the state government in the past, and no effort should be spared by the world to stem this tide and nip another crisis in the bud,” he said.

