ANY country that will be outstanding in the world must acknowledge the role of the youth in all aspects simply because they are the strong pillars that uphold nations.

It is a pity that the youth in Nigeria are yet to get their bearings right because of unemployment and poor educational background, among other factors.

Some of the youth who are highly educated have been turned into fraudsters otherwise known as “Yahoo boys” as a result of the massive unemployment in the country, though greed and laziness are also issues responsible for the wicked act.

The fact remains that the population of youth is more than that of the adults in this nation, according to the record of National Population Commission (NPC). If these youth could be given adequate job opportunities by the people in government, many things will greatly improve in the country.

The irony of the matter is that some of the adults who should have been disengaged from the civil service are deliberately falsifying their ages so as to stay longer in office and that is why some of them are currently feeding their grandchildren: the parents of those children are jobless.

Many of the youths are naturally endowed by God to contribute their quota to the development of the nation but they are neglected by the people in authority.

The only visible sector in which the youth are functioning averagely is in sports. Despite the fact that some youths who are deeply involved in sports are not well motivated, they are still doing their best for the nation.

The incontrovertible fact is that if Nigeria is going to develop, the youth should be given priority attention so as to demonstrate their prowess to make Nigeria great.

Failure to adopt this policy in favour of the youth will lead to all manner of social vices across the states of the federation.

Oladimeji Michael Olalekan, Ibadan.

