Of jungle justice, mob violence in A Court of Anarchy

By Grace Oladele

A Court of Anarchy, by Adewale Adetoyese, explores the dangers of jungle justice, mob violence, prejudice and the breakdown of law and order in society.

The story follows Adisa, a fresh National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who, while on his way home, witnesses a disturbing incident of jungle justice being meted out to an innocent 15-year-old boy. Although his first instinct is to look away and mind his business, his conscience will not allow him to remain silent. He eventually decides to intervene and stand up for the helpless boy.

The incident immediately reminds me of the tragic Aluu Four killings in Rivers State in 2012, when four young students of the University of Port Harcourt were brutally beaten and murdered by a mob. It was a painful reminder of how quickly people can abandon reason, compassion and the rule of law when they take justice into their own hands.

One of the things the book makes us confront is our attitude as Nigerians towards the suffering of others. We often behave as though whatever does not directly affect us is none of our business. We see injustice happening around us and choose to look away, believing that staying out of other people’s problems is the safest option.

Adisa initially struggles with this same attitude. He considers walking away, but something within him refuses to let him remain indifferent. His decision to intervene becomes one of the most significant moments in the story.

However, the situation takes another disturbing turn when the boy’s brother decides to retaliate and take the law into his own hands. Rather than allowing the legal system to address the injustice, he seeks revenge. This further exposes the failure of a society in which people have lost confidence in the institutions established to protect them.

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The book also examines how prejudice, stereotypes and discrimination, including those rooted in skin colour, can fuel violence. When people begin to judge others based on appearances rather than facts, innocent lives become vulnerable. One act of violence leads to another, families seek revenge, and the cycle continues. This is what makes anarchy so dangerous: once people abandon the rule of law, there seems to be no end to the violence.

Another important lesson I draw from the book is that revenge is not justice. The boy’s brother may believe that retaliating will restore justice, but his actions only deepen the tragedy. Real justice must be guided by fairness, evidence and the law, not anger, hatred or the desire to settle scores.

The author also makes a powerful point about the responsibility of bystanders. A mob thrives when good people remain silent.

The book challenges this mentality with a sobering message: if we choose to remain silent when someone else is being victimised today, we may find ourselves in need of help tomorrow, only to discover that everybody has decided to mind their business.

Ultimately, A Court of Anarchy is not just a book about jungle justice. It is a reflection of our society and, more importantly, a question about our individual and collective conscience.

It leaves us with a question that is difficult to ignore: Are you Adisa, or are you part of the crowd?

•Oladele is of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State.