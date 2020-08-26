Of criminals and the spoken word

THE spoken word, say the Yoruba of Nigeria’s South-West, is an egg: once broken, it cannot be retrieved. The import of this wisecrack is easily discerned: even on a physical plain, a broken egg subjected to retrieval is trigger for a mess, a contraption which in all material respects is no longer the egg we meant, still keeping issues on a literal plane, to consume. Oftentimes in this clime, mired in arrogance driven by ignorance, our beautifully circumstanced overlords conduct themselves as Pharaohs, firmly entrenched in the world they have crafted for themselves, their heads in the clouds. Strangely, from this strange world disconnected in stark terms from the poetry of want around whom the existence of their fellow compatriots is woven, they attempt to negotiate the pragmatics of existence, the discourse of everyday living. They wallow in privilege writ large, privilege conferred by a nasty system that keeps the majority in servitude, and assume that it is their right to be privilege, an assumption that is at least true in part. They cannot tolerate the admonition to speak only after careful thought.

The honchos because whom I have here interrupted a resolve burnished in experience to leave this space, this space called Nigeria, to its own devices, having learnt the irredeemable deafness of the runners and destroyers of national affairs–a resolve, you must have guessed, to embrace the power of silence—are not particularly talented; they are just fortunate to inhabit the realm of power and privilege. Even a fool, Proverbs 17:28 tells us, when he holdeth his peace is counted wise: and he that shutteth his lips is esteemed a man of understanding. So why is it hard, impossible in fact, for our overlords to stop assailing us with their usually jejune postulations and prognostications? It looks like they cannot stop talking, or they will die, only because they have not been blessed with the gift of wisdom. And this is only natural: who expects criminals, people with a history forged in forgery, to have wisdom? Wisdom is profitable to direct, but criminals are by nature unwise. Imagine people who have stolen even money that is not yet earned being circumspect and introspective: then society would be doomed irretrievably. This is why, by their lifestyle and, in particular, their verbal gymnastics, they cannot but paint a picture of folly. Let’s look at the case, to visit a different plane for the moment, of Ramon Abbass, aka Hushpuppi. Only recently, an FBI affidavit detailed how the Bureau busted the king of cybercrime. One of his accomplices, a non-Nigerian manager of the criminal organization’s money mules, had a UAE number saved as “Hush” tied to the Snapchat username “hushpuppi5.” The FBI similarly found and reviewed Hushpuppi’s Instagram account—where he also mentioned the same Snapchat username and styled himself as a real estate developer—and matched his posts to photos from passports and other identification documents. The account gave the detectives insight into their target’s luxury lifestyle. Snap Inc., Instagram and Apple provided records for the investigation that helped the FBI to make connections between chat histories, phone contacts and email addresses, which in turn allowed investigators to confirm Abbas’s correspondences and his Dubai residence at the Palazzo Versace. Our overlords, because they are of the same profession as Hushpuppi, cannot afford to be silent about their endless atrocities. Garrulity is buried in their blood.

Better to be thought a fool than to open one’s mouth and remove all doubt. A certain senior doctor of literature majoring in magical realism brought this wisecrack from the East to my attention. Of course the East has its own contradictions, but such scruples need not detain us here. The issue is that our decisioners, to use a term crafted by Tony Afejuku, Bard of elegant lyrics, cannot but advertise their hollowness. They have stolen too much for their own good; they are full of wine obtained by fraud. Until a honcho told us that as a Victoria Island boy he did not expect a Mushin boy to as much as dare to grace his presence, we might not have known how empty and morally bankrupt he was, and is. And until another quoted the law and government service as his insurance against government apologia propelled by the rustle of currency notes–in a clime, mark you, when many senior advocates have been shown to be nothing more than glorified crooks—we might not have known how dark his mind really is. But he opened his mouth—yes, he refused to make a covenant with his lips—and out drivel, cant, and more hogwash.

Dr. Awolaja is Editorial Page Editor, Nigerian Tribune

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I Hereby Express Regret, Withdraw My Statement: Fani-Kayode Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologised to the Daily Trust journalist for using derogatory words on him during an interview session. A video went viral on Tuesday where Fani-Kayode poured vituperation on the journalist for asking him a question over his various tours of the South-South region…

Fani-Kayode’s Attack On Daily Trust Reporter: Our Stand

The management of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust and other titles, condemn the reprehensible actions of Femi Fani-Kayode, who in a video clip now gone viral, verbally assaulted – repeatedly – our reporter, Eyo Charles in the course of doing his job. The encounter occurred in Calabar, Cross River State, in the morning of Thursday 20, August 2020 at a hotel, during a roundtable with invited journalists…

Insecurity: Foreigners Paying For Illegal Gold With Arms In Zamfara ― Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has revealed that some foreigners come into the state to obtain illegally mined gold by paying for it with arms. According to him, this development is fueling insecurity in the state.

The governor, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari in his official…

POWER PROJECT: FG To Deliver 300MW To Every State, Secures $6.1bn Funding

THE Federal Government (FG), on Tuesday, said it planned to deliver a minimum of 300MW to every state in Nigeria through a partnership with Data Analytics and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman while highlighting his achievements in the last one year.

He said, “We have averaged high energy generation and transmission peaks…

Why I Resigned From NIPSS — Mailafia

The FORMER deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has stated that he tendered his resignation as the Chief Operating Officer of the newly-established Centre for Financial Economics at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Plateau State out of moral conscience over the killings in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the North… spoken word| spoken word | spoken word | spoken word | spoken word