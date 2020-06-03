Of COVID-19 and Nigeria’s food security

THE recent COVID-19 outbreak in the world has significantly dealt the global economy a serious blow, such that even the much respected developed economies are now gasping for oxygen to survive. Going by this trend, the hitherto fragile Nigerian Economy may be badly hit by the impending depression in our economy, if we fail to pragmatically bailout our major primary production sector which is agriculture, to stimulate the desired growth. Though we are most likely to be deceived to have the impression that the COVID-19 fatality ratio going by the recent update of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is put at about 2.5 per cent, which in relative terms can be adjudged as LOW, when compared with African average. The Nigerian agricultural sector pre-COVID-19 era just like in other developing economies forms the backbone of the nation’s economy. The sector has been adjudged as the highest employer of labour, which as of today is estimated to be about 80 per cent in the rural areas and around 60% in the urban areas where agricultural value chain is prominent.

Therefore, the contribution of the sector to food production for Nigerian huge human and animal population can not also be underestimated, while agriculture had also over the years provided both foreign exchange and of course the much needed raw materials for the nation. Thus, reducing unnecessary depletion of our foreign reserves through importation of strategic raw materials to drive the nation’s agro based industries. I wonder what would have become the fate of such multinational companies such as Nestle, Unilever, Nigeria Brewery, Coca Cola, and other food and beverages companies if farmers should proceed on a forced sabbatical leave brought about by coronavirus outbreak. To this end, our government at all levels must during this time roll out their plans to defeat hunger and famine in both short and long run. We need to redouble our efforts to sustain food production, with a view to ensuring its availability, affordability and security even in the face of present challenges.

The biggest risk during this crisis is for the country to run out of food, which if we aren’t careful would be experienced soon. Yes, we keep releasing foods from our national strategic reserve which is a normal thing a nation should do during unexpected situations like this, i.e during disease/pests outbreak, draught or when there is war. The food crisis situation which may arise as a result of our inadequate strategic plans to replenish the exhausted food reserves could potentially result in widespread looting, robbery, and even escalate into civil unrest/violence and death of citizens. Consequent upon this, the roles of our peasant/small holder farmers in this situation can not be over-emphasised. The aggregate contribution of these categories of farmers is put at about 70% to the Nigeria’s food balance sheet and they should at this crucial time be supported by the government. They demographically live in rural and sub-urban areas where population density is scanty and where the chances of the deadly disease outbreak is low going by the ongoing lockdown to curtail the virus.

To achieve this, the government at the centre and those at the state should re-double their Agricultural intervention programs perhaps now and in the coming months to reinvigorate Agricultural Extension/Advisory Services to enhance the skills of the farmers. Agricultural financing schemes of the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria should be made more accessible and available to peasant farmers and not the political farmers and money bags who may not likely make use of the money for the purposes it’s meant to serve. More incentives should should be given to farmers in pre-planting, planting and post planting operations as much as possible. The attendant looming food crisis that might follow this deadly virus disease outbreak would not be palatable for us as a nation and we may not be able to cope with upsurge that might arise from it as a nation. I see a situation where the rich will suffer more from the upsurge because the poor would rise up against them and they the rich won’t be able to sleep. No one will be spared. A stitch in time saves nine.

While I have to commend all tiers of government, particularly the federal and state governments for their individual and collective efforts so far on the fight against COVID-19 in the country. It is Pertinent to note that, the provision of food is just as important as the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In this situation, the government at the centre should be keenly interested in how to minimise the potential negative impact of the current problems on the production and distribution of food in the country. If we aren’t so careful the consequences on food Production, availability, affordability and security would be so devastating in the coming years. We should realise that every country in the world is presently facing its challenges and might not have such opportunity in the short run to be able to have succour in the importation of foods and raw materials from our International trade partners. Owing to the devastating effects of COVID-19 in their own economies too.

For instance, Germany is presently seeking for employment of 120,000 Agricultural Workers even with movement restrictions from Romanian and other Eastern European Countries and they’re even considering issuing work permits to migrants to boost food Production. Spain on her own is looking at about 90,000 farm workers also to mitigate against food insecurity despite the fact that they deploy advanced Agricultural technologies in the running of their Agribusiness. What are we doing as a nation?. One needs not to be a prophet to foresee the global food crisis that may follow this disease pandemic.

Akorede, an agricultural economist, writes in from Imeko in Imeko-Afon, Ogun State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

UPDATE: FG Eases Lockdown, Reopens Banks, Religious Centres, But Schools Remain Closed

Nigeria has moved to the second phase of the ease of lockdown in the effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as more restrictions have been lifted in the gradual move to fully reopen the economy. The new measures, which will be in place for the next four weeks, include the reopening of places of worship provided…Read full story

Obaseki Presents Re-Election Bid Nomination Form To Buhari

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has presented his nomination form, seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The governor stormed the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday, to see the president, brushing aside the controversy generated by… Read full story

UPDATE: Petrol To Sell At N123/Ltr As PPPRA Reviews Ex-Depot Price

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency(PPPRA) has reviewed the existing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price band between N121.50 and N123.50 per litre for the month of June. It also pegged the ex-depot price band at N102.13 and N104.13/litre, weeks after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation… Read full story

FG Relaxes Ban On Religious Gathering, Curfew Now From 10pm To 4am

The Federal Government on Monday announced the relaxation on the ban on religious gathering in the country from June 1. The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 disclosed this during its daily briefing in Abuja, saying this is based on the guidelines and protocols agreed by state governments… Read full story

Nationwide Strike: FG Begins Negotiation With Resident Doctors

The Federal Government on Monday began negotiation with the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) with a view to get them to shelve their planned strike as the nation needs their cooperation to successfully battle the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

Be More Security Conscious, CAN Tells Churches

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has charged churches to be more security conscious, and also ensure the security of their leaders. CAN said this call became necessary following the recent kidnap of the Chairman, Nasarawa State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop Joseph Masin… … Read full story

We Inherited N26bn Unpaid Gratuities Of 6,274 Retirees ― Gov Makinde

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde on Monday disclosed that his government met unpaid gratuities totalling N26 billion. He made the disclosure in a Facebook post in which he stated that his administration has cleared backlogs of gratuities from 2012 to 2013… Read full story

Immigration Boss Warns Officers Against Surcharging Passport Applicants

The Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service, Mr Muhammad Babandede CGI, has warned passport officers that no extra charges are allowed apart from the approved fees by the Federal Government. “Nigerians are not to be surcharged but we must serve them sincerely to gain their confidence,” he said… Read full story

More Than One In Six Young People Out Of Work Due To COVID-19 —ILO

MORE than one in six young people have stopped working since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic while those who remain employed have seen their working hours cut by 23 per cent, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has said… Read full story

7 APC Governors Meet Tinubu Over Obaseki

SEVEN governors elected on the tickets of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met with the national leader of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu, at the State House, Marina, Lagos, on Sunday, over the fate of the embattled governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki… Read full story

You Must Submit Your Voters Register Ahead Of Primaries, INEC Tells Political Parties

Ahead of Edo and Ondo State governorship elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised political parties to inform the INEC on the mode of primary it wants to adopt and submit the list of its registered members ahead of the exercise… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Nigeria Police And Citizen Olaoluwa Bolarinwa

LIKE the proverbial tortoise that is perennially enmeshed in one controversy or another, the police are once again in the news for the wrong reasons. This time around, some policemen have allegedly tortured one Citizen Olaoluwa Bolarinwa to death for failing to give them satisfactory information about his friend who was… Read full story