By Hashim Y. Amao

HYPOCRISY. Sentiments. Religious bigotry. The three strange bedfellows that have continued to distort Nigeria’s conversations around religion and insecurity. When armed criminals raise their weapons, slit innocent souls, and chant ‘Allāhu Akbār’, the world becomes understandably outraged. When musicians, actors, actresses and content creators use the same Islamic expressions in their songs, contents, and public appearances, all of a sudden, everyone develops selective amnesia. No thunderous accusations. No religious indictments. No collective condemnation. Interestingly, the same Arabic expressions are involved. But the difference? One is being uttered by criminals, and the other by entertainers. But since when did speaking Arabic become proof of belonging to a particular religion, let alone evidence of terrorism? You see, nothing could be more heartbreaking than watching disgusting Nigerian bandits chant ‘Allāhu Akbar’ while beheading innocent citizens, kidnapping children, slaughtering villagers and turning once peaceful communities into graveyards. It is gory, inhuman, tears-provoking, and utterly condemnable. No genuine Muslim should defend such horrible acts.

Islam loathes terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, or the deliberate infliction of suffering on innocent people. It speaks against filth in the toughest tongue. Allāh declares in Sūrah Al-Ma’idah Qur’an 5:32 that killing an innocent soul is akin to killing all humanity, and saving one is akin to saving all humanity. That’s the sanctity Islam had bestowed on every soul. Surah Al Isra’, Qur’an 17:33 equally prohibits the unlawful taking of human life. Prophet Muhammad, (may Allāh exalt his mention) further preached that a Muslim is someone from whose tongue and hands other people are safe. What could be clearer? How could men who terrorise communities, violate women, abduct children and shed innocent blood possibly be presented as defenders of a religion whose teachings condemn such wickedness in the fiercest way? It is quite understandable that the public erupts in anger whenever bandits shout ‘Allāhu Akbar’ before committing atrocities. I mean, no sane mind would be comfortable watching evil people who murdered their relatives, abducted their children, and destroyed their communities identify themselves with a religion. Such emotional reactions are human and very genuine. Howbeit, it behoves

Nigerians must distinguish between the criminals (who are mostly funded by far-right glocal cabals to misuse Islamic expressions) and the millions of innocent Muslims who neither endorse nor participate in their atrocities. The deliberate association of terrorism with an entire religious population only serves the interests of those who would rather have Muslims perpetually defending their identity than questioning the structures, financiers and (geo)political beneficiaries of insecurity. A criminal does not become a Muslim merely because he speaks Arabic, just as a Christian does not become a murderer because another criminal quotes the Bible before committing an atrocity. The sanctified name of Allāh is not a criminal’s property, and the sanctity of a religious expression cannot be surrendered to evil men who have made bloodshed their occupation. Away from the bloodshed, one can’t but wonder why the same outrage is rarely extended to musicians who freely incorporate Islamic expressions into their entertainment. Nigerian Afrobeat songs have repeatedly accommodated Arabic words, Islamic greetings and expressions of gratitude to Allah.

Christian Nigerian artiste BNXN, in his song In Jesus Name featuring Soweto Gospel Choir, uses expressions including Alhamdulillahi and Allāhu Akbar. Lava C released Alhamdulillah, a song explicitly built around the Arabic expression, yet he is not a Muslim. Kizz Daniel, Davido, Olamide, Fireboy, Patoranking, Rema, Wande Coal, Omah Lay among other artists, have publicly used ‘Allāhu Akbār’ or ‘AlhamduliLlāh’ in their songs or when celebrating personal milestones. The point is not that these artistes have committed a sacrilege by using Arabic expressions – far from it. But if a Christian artiste can use ‘allāhu akbar’ without automatically becoming a Muslim, why should a criminal automatically become a representative of Islam when he shouts the same words? Is the Arabic language now a religious certificate issued exclusively to Muslims? The wider point is quite compelling. In a secular Nigeria, Ọlọhun, Allah, Chukwu, God and Dieu can occupy the same conversation without requiring a theological summit. In shaa Allah, Alhamdulillah, Ọlọ́run á jẹ́ kó rí bẹ́ẹ̀, In shaa Allah, Chukwu dị ukwuu, God willing, perform similar linguistic function in this diverse country. Different tongues, familiar human hopes.

Interestingly, the relationship between Christians and Islamic expressions extends beyond the entertainment industry. During Friday morning assemblies in some Nigerian public secondary schools, Christian pupils have participated enthusiastically in Asalatu songs alongside their Muslim colleagues. Some even sing with voices that could challenge the loudest mosque loudspeakers. Yet, nobody reasonably concludes that they have secretly embraced Islam or represent Islam by chanting her words.

Knowledge of Islam does not equally require conversion to Islam. Professor Isaac Adejoju Ogunbiyi, a Christian scholar, became the first Yoruba professor of Arabic and made remarkable contributions to Arabic scholarship. Christian scholars also produced works relating to Islamic history and Arabic learning, including Reverend T.J.A. Ogunbiyi’s Aṣaro Kukuru, Àwọn Ọ̀rọ̀ Ọlọ́run and Ìtàn Mọ́mọdù. Reverend Michael Samuel Cole also produced an early Yoruba translation of the Qur’an. These historical contributions clearly demonstrate that Arabic and Islamic studies are not the exclusive intellectual possessions of Muslims.

People who study comparative religion either in school or at personal will, conduct serious research or engage with Islamic scholarship understand certain aspects of Islam more profoundly than some people who have spent their entire lives making assumptions about it. Sadly, the narrative that Muslims are merely “victims of their own religion’s violence” is further weakened by the experiences of Muslims themselves. This year alone, countless number of innocent Muslims have been killed, kidnapped, and maimed by these criminal elements. On February 25, 2026, suspected Lakurawa terrorists attacked worshippers during Taraweeh prayers at Dadin Kowa in Kebbi State, killing five people and injuring three. On August 21, 2026, armed men attacked communities in Borgu, Niger State, abducting worshippers during Jumu’at prayers. Reports subsequently indicated that approximately 30 people had been killed and more than 60 abducted across the affected communities. These were innocent Muslims being murdered and kidnapped by armed criminals who chant ‘Allahu Akbār’.

The February 2026 massacre in Woro and Nuku, Kwara State, where at least 162 people were reportedly killed, even further demonstrated that extremist violence is not directed at non-Muslims alone – Muslims have by far been the most victims in this madness. Some Muslims even became victims because they spoke against and resisted the extremists’ ideology. Quite troubling, it is, that if these realities are not sufficiently incorporated into our understanding of terrorism, then what exactly are we attempting to understand? Perhaps the most dangerous dimension of this conversation is the global information war surrounding Islām. Verifiable and open-source information establishes that many western media foundations, like Ford Foundation, Mc Arthur Foundation, Rockefellers Foundation, Omidyar Network, Open Society, among others deliberately fund both local and international media houses to push media war against Islam, and also for their geopolitical interests. The most troubling part is that virtually all these media foundations are linked with the CIA. Logical Americans are beginning to question the real perpetrators of certain historical criminal events like 9/11. Congressman Scott Perry openly said it at the congress that USAID is being used to finance terrorism across Africa and beyond.

World’s richest man, Elon Musk tweeted same. Hillary Clinton said same openly with Taliban, how USA funded the armed group against Russia, only to turn their back against them after using them as pawns on the geopolitical chessboard. One may then wonder why the so much terrorism information against Islam by the far-right conservatives. Well, Islam’s prohibition of oppression, usury (interest), fraud, debt exploitation, Ponzi schemes pornography, gambling, LGBTQ, military industrial complex, genetic alterations, resource control, has certainly challenged powerful economic interests of the right-wing capitalists who make their ill-gotten wealth through these immoral and evil channels. Islam’s insistence on human equality, financial fairness, charity, and accountability cripples their might and ill-gotten finances. Hence, their media war against Islam. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) prophesised a period when holding firmly to one’s religion would be like holding a burning ember.

That narration carries a particularly sobering message for Muslims navigating Islamophobia and an increasingly hostile information environment in this era. A Muslim is therefore enjoined to be a serious believer and an equally serious researcher, lest he subconsciously becomes a weak believer and consumes a version of Islam from poisoned sources. To surmise, what Nigerians must understand is that ‘Allāhu Akbār’ does not become a criminal expression because criminals have abused it. The same applies to ‘AlhamduliLlah’, ‘In shaa Allah’, and ‘Maa shaa Allah’. We must condemn bandits without condemning Islam, interrogate terrorism without indicting innocent Muslims and demand justice without surrendering our intellectual faculties to religious sentiments.

•Amao is a geopolitical analyst from Ibadan, Nigeria.