OEQA director seeks teachers, stakeholders cooperation at MUTAN, MSSN parley in Lagos

An appeal has gone out to teachers and other stakeholders in the education sector to complement government efforts in reviving education.

The charge was given by the director-general of the Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance, Dr Sulaiman Ogunmuyiwa, in an address at a parley, organised by the Muslim Teachers Association of Nigeria (MUTAN), the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) and the League of Muslim Schools Proprietors in Alimoso, Lagos State.

Ogunmuyiwa challenged teachers to see their work beyond teaching their subjects, but to expand the task to imparting values, skills and moulding character.

He disclosed that as part of activities designed to tackle examination malpractice and academic fraud, Lagos State government would introduce unique learner identity numbers.

This, according to him, will make it easy to monitor students and eliminate situation where students who failed in one school cross to another school and are promoted to the next class.

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Former Missioner of Lagos State MUTAN, Alhaji Tajudeen Oladoyin, lauded the organisers of the parley, which he said had largely bridged the gap which used to exist between Muslim teachers and the MSSN in the past.

Delivering a lecture entitled: “Discovering your potential, Expanding your opportunities and building a fulfilling life,” Mr Ismail Toba charged teachers to explore their innate potential beyond teaching to attain self-actualisation.

He identified areas such as agriculture, entrepreneurship fashion, business administration and bookkeeping as ventures teachers can invest their time in.

He, however, cautioned against pursuing diversification of income at the expense of health and professional integrity.

The MUTAN Chairman, Education District I, Mr Ademola Sulaimon Adefajo, in his goodwill message challenged young Muslim teachers to take active interest in MUTAN affairs, stating that there is need to fill vacuum arising out of retirement of old Muslim teachers.

A retired Director of Health in Lagos State, Alhaja Falilat Abiodun Adigun-King, charged teachers to take care of their health by engaging in regular health check and watching their diets as well as obeying signals being sent by their bodies to slow things down and adjust.

The occasion also witnessed physical exercise, medical test, health talk and award of certificates of merit.

Certificates of Merit were presented to Dr Ogunmuyiwa; Alhaji Raheem Babatunde Fatai; Alhaja Sabiti Amina Akanni; Mr Adefajo; Coach Ismail Toba Ogunyomi and Alhaja Adigun-King.